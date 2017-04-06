Somewhere down the line, toast (unicorn, troll, and otherwise) became the food you eat when you have the stomach flu, or when you ran out of money and can’t afford anything “better.” We take issue with that. Toast is one of the building blocks of breakfast. You can do just about anything with it. Toast is a vehicle for many delicious toppings like, butter, nutella, fresh jam, peanut butter, baked beans, eggs… the list goes on. How toast, especially diner toast, got forgotten will always remain a mystery because toast is better than bread. Think about all the things you can do with toast. What is French toast without toast? What is grilled cheese without toast? What is a salad without toasted croutons? Think about avocado toast: Avocados were just avocados until toast made them famous.

Maybe the issue is you just haven’t had a good piece of toast in a while. Maybe you've forgotten how much toast does for you on a daily basis. We’ll admit, toasters have a way of burning those bread beyond repair, but you shouldn’t blame the toast. Instead ditch your toaster for your oven’s broiler and make toast great again with toast science. Because just like humans, every toast is a little different and needs different types of TLC. So take heed, and give toast the appreciation it deserves.