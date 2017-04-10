If you're anything like us, you love a good bloody mary but shy away from green juices. Whether it’s an aversion to its Goop-y connotations or fear of drinking vegetables, they're not for everyone. But good news: We've finally found a green juice we can get behind (because it has booze in it). This green bloody mary has the health benefits of green juice with the delicious taste of our favorite brunch drink. If vodka isn’t your thing, we can say with all confidence that this homemade bloody mary would also taste great with tequila.

This spice-packed green juice is loaded with veggies like peppers, tomatoes, celery, cucumber, and kale. The zesty kick from the horseradish and lime juice is rounded out by the tangy fish sauce, and the spice is tamed by delicious cucumber juice ice cubes. It’s better than any store-bought mix you could get your hands on. Pro tip: Make those green ice cubes all the time and use them in every drink you make ever: water, sparkling water, lemonade, a gimlet, a Moscow mule.

Green Bloody Mary

photo by Caitlin Bensel

Yields: 2 servings

2 servings Total Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

8 ounces tomatillos, husks removed, rinsed well

1 pound green tomatoes

8 ounces celery stalks

6 ounces English cucumber

6 ounces kale

1/2 cup vodka

4 teaspoons extra-hot prepared horseradish

2 teaspoons fresh lime juice (from 1 lime)

1 teaspoon fish sauce

1/2 teaspoon celery salt

4 Castelvetrano olives (optional)

2 pickled hot peppers (optional)

Directions

Preheat broiler to high with oven rack in middle of oven. Place tomatillos on a baking sheet; broil in preheated oven on middle rack until softened and barely browned, 4 to 5 minutes. Cool slightly, about 15 minutes. With a juicer running on LOW speed, juice tomatillos, tomatoes, celery, cucumber, and kale. Pour liquid through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a bowl; discard solids. Combine vegetable juice, vodka, horseradish, lime juice, fish sauce, and celery salt in a cocktail shaker. Cover and shake vigorously until chilled, 5 to 10 seconds. Strain into 2 glasses filled with Green Ice Cubes or ice. If using, place 2 olives and 1 pickled pepper on each of 2 skewers; place 1 skewer in each glass. Serve immediately.

Green Ice Cubes

Yields: About 16 ice cubes

About 16 ice cubes Total Time: 4 hours

Ingredients

2 cups strained fresh cucumber juice (from 24 ounces of cucumbers)

Directions