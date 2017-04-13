Yogurt is rich in probiotics, and some styles, like Greek yogurt, are also high in protein, which is a great for your digestive health. Some people like to make a yogurt bowl recipe in the morning because it feels like you're not being healthy even when you are. By adding delicious toppings like fresh fruits, honey, chia seeds, bulgur wheat, nuts, chocolate, and even an egg, it’s basically like eating frozen yogurt for breakfast that just hasn’t been frozen.

The other morning must-have is obviously coffee. So instead of having a cup of coffee separate from your breakfast, you might as well eat them at the same time and save as much time as possible so you can snooze your alarm just a few minutes longer. This affogato yogurt bowl delivers chocolatey coffee, a caffeine kick, and all of the nutritional value of yogurt. Add orange segments for a little zing, or get creative and add a tart fruit, like raspberries. There is never a time when eating dessert for breakfast isn’t ideal, especially when it’s as healthy as a yogurt bowl.

Affogato Yogurt Bowl

Yields: 1 serving

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups granulated sugar

1 cup brewed dark roast coffee

1 cup vanilla yogurt

1/4 teaspoon orange zest

3 tablespoons chocolate-covered espresso beans

1 tablespoon cocoa nibs

3 to 4 orange segments

Directions