I worked for a long time in sushi joints in Colorado. Believe it or not, because of Denver International Airport and rich-people ski towns, the landlocked state has a thriving sushi scene. I used to be a total purist about it. I'd never be caught dead ordering a California roll, let alone its cream cheese-laden cousin, the Philadelphia roll. Eventually, I realized that “fun” is just as important as “fine” when it comes to food, so I sought out to confront my Phillyphobia by crafting one of the finest bites of breakfast sushi you can imagine. Here, the breakfast classic of a bagel and lox transforms into breakfast sushi. A sliver of smoked salmon is anchored to caper-brined sushi rice with a dab of wasabi cream cheese. A dunk in homemade everything bagel seasoning seals the deal. You may be shocked at how good caper-brined sushi rice is. I use it for all my sushi needs, even outside of breakfast.

Put the rice in a fine-mesh strainer and rinse it under cold running water, rubbing it together with your fingers, until the water runs clear. (It’s helpful to do this over a colored mixing bowl so you can see the water.) Allow the washed rice to drain in the strainer.

Cook the washed rice in a rice cooker with the amount of water specified by your rice cooker. (I used 3 cups of water for this amount.) I’ve never, ever screwed up rice in a rice cooker so long as I cover the rice with water by about an inch. If you don’t have a rice cooker, follow the directions on your rice package.

In measuring cup, combine the caper brine, sugar, and vinegar.

When the rice is done, use a bamboo paddle or spatula to gently remove portions of it from the cooker and spread them out around the inside of the large bowl. Removing it in portions exposes more surface area and allows for more rapid cooling. Once all of the rice is in the bowl, dribble the vinegar mixture onto the paddle while moving it back and forth a few inches above the rice, so as to thinly and evenly distribute all of the seasoned vinegar over all of the rice. Use the paddle to gently break up any chunks of rice in “slicing” motions. When the clumps are broken and cease to re-form, you can be sure that all of the rice has been seasoned. When ready, the rice should glisten and feel warm, but not hot, to the touch.