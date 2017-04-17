Many months ago, New Orleans chef Kelly Fields stopped by Extra Crispy and made the best biscuits and gravy in the world. Other than their fluffiness, their main strength was that they were massive. There wasn't a ruler in the kitchen, but they must've been like five inches tall. We haven't stopped marveling at them since, clearly. If you're looking to learn how to make biscuits, and you want them to be show-stopping monsters, watch Kelly and then do your best to imitate her. If you're more like, nah, I don't need my food to be XXL and I'm cool with moderately sized biscuits, but I'd love them to be full of fresh strawberries, read on. These strawberry biscuits are flaky and easy to make, and each bite is guaranteed to have a strawberry pop. The butter and sugar topping provides a nice sweetness and light crunch, and while they're not huge and intimidating, they'll do the trick (if "the trick" is eat amazing biscuits).
Strawberry Buttermilk Biscuits
- Yields: 12 biscuits
- Total Time: 25 minutes
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 450°F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper; set aside.
Grate cold unsalted butter using a box grater, or cut butter into small pieces. Cover and freeze 10 minutes.
Sift flour into a large bowl; whisk in baking powder, salt, baking soda, and 1/4 cup of the sugar. Using a pastry cutter or your fingers, cut frozen butter into flour mixture. Make a well in the middle of flour mixture, and add buttermilk; gently stir until mixture forms a shaggy dough. Add strawberries, and stir just until strawberries are incorporated. Do not overmix.
Turn dough out onto a well floured surface. Using a rolling pin, roll dough into an 11- x 9-inch rectangle. Fold long ends into thirds, and roll again into an 11- x 9-inch rectangle. Repeat folding and rolling 2 times, ending with rolling dough into a 1-inch-thick rectangle. Using a 2 1/2-inch round cutter, cut 12 rounds from dough. Place dough rounds on prepared baking sheet. Bake in preheated oven until lightly browned and set, 10 to 12 minutes.
Remove biscuits from oven. Brush evenly with melted salted butter, and sprinkle evenly with remaining 1 teaspoon sugar.