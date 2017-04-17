Many months ago, New Orleans chef Kelly Fields stopped by Extra Crispy and made the best biscuits and gravy in the world. Other than their fluffiness, their main strength was that they were massive. There wasn't a ruler in the kitchen, but they must've been like five inches tall. We haven't stopped marveling at them since, clearly. If you're looking to learn how to make biscuits, and you want them to be show-stopping monsters, watch Kelly and then do your best to imitate her. If you're more like, nah, I don't need my food to be XXL and I'm cool with moderately sized biscuits, but I'd love them to be full of fresh strawberries, read on. These strawberry biscuits are flaky and easy to make, and each bite is guaranteed to have a strawberry pop. The butter and sugar topping provides a nice sweetness and light crunch, and while they're not huge and intimidating, they'll do the trick (if "the trick" is eat amazing biscuits).

Strawberry Buttermilk Biscuits

photo by caitlin bensel

Yields: 12 biscuits

Ingredients

1/2 cup cold Unsalted Land O Lakes Butter

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 cup, plus 1 teaspoon granulated sugar, divided

1 cup buttermilk

1 cup chopped strawberries

2 tablespoons Salted Land O Lakes Butter, melted

Directions