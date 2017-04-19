One of the finest staples of New York City breakfast culture is the bodega BEC, or bacon, egg, and cheese. This sandwich, whether on a roll or a bagel is generally a foil-wrapped godsend purchased on the go for cheap. It combats hangovers, fills your belly, and tastes damn good no matter how crappy it was executed. The only downside to the BEC is that it's a gutbomb. You don't want to do hot yoga post-BEC.
The BEC maki roll solves this problem. By swapping sushi rice for bread and creating a fluffy tamagoyaki, one can get the core flavor profile of the BEC and still feel fresh enough to downward dog all day.
Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Maki Roll
Ingredients
For the rice:
For the egg:
For the "everything" topping:
For the roll:
Directions
Cook the rice according to its packaging. While it's cooking, mix together the caper brine, sugar, and rice wine vinegar. Once the rice is cooked, spread it in to a glass or wooden bowl and dribble in the caper mixture, tossing the rice around to get it evenly distributed. Set this aside, covered with a damp paper towel.
Combine all of the ingredients for the topping in a pan and toast over medium heat until fragrant, then set aside.
Combine the egg ingredients and beat vigorously until combined. Grease and heat a tamago pan over medium heat, or just use a nonstick pan if you don't care about authenticity. Add just enough of the egg mixture to coat the pan, allow it too cook up. Remove the pan from the heat and then use chopsticks or a spatula to fold the very thin omelet to one side of the pan. Add more egg mixture, and then lift the folded omelet ever so slightly to allow the egg mixture to creep under it. Return to the heat and repeat the process, folding in the opposite direction. If it looks crummy, that's okay, you aren't a highly skilled Japanese chef, and neither am I. The main thing is that you want to create many layers of egg and you don't want it to scorch. You could just scramble the eggs if you want, but that's not what I'm here to do. Once all the egg has been used, set the omelet aside, allow it to cool slightly and the cut in to logs
Get ready to roll: Lay out your sushi mat with a piece of nori on top. Wet your hands and evenly spread the rice over the nori. Flip it over, and arrange the bacon, egg logs, and cheese in the center of the roll. Roll it up and crimp. Cut the roll in to 6 or 8 pieces and top with the "everything" topping.
You don't need soy sauce because it's already in the egg. Devour and feel great.