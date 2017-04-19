Combine the egg ingredients and beat vigorously until combined. Grease and heat a tamago pan over medium heat, or just use a nonstick pan if you don't care about authenticity. Add just enough of the egg mixture to coat the pan, allow it too cook up. Remove the pan from the heat and then use chopsticks or a spatula to fold the very thin omelet to one side of the pan. Add more egg mixture, and then lift the folded omelet ever so slightly to allow the egg mixture to creep under it. Return to the heat and repeat the process, folding in the opposite direction. If it looks crummy, that's okay, you aren't a highly skilled Japanese chef, and neither am I. The main thing is that you want to create many layers of egg and you don't want it to scorch. You could just scramble the eggs if you want, but that's not what I'm here to do. Once all the egg has been used, set the omelet aside, allow it to cool slightly and the cut in to logs