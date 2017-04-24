Eggs are one of the easiest, cheapest proteins that you can make for any meal. The trouble with eggs is it’s not always easy to attain the perfect boiled eggs. Too often you crack open your attempt at a hard-boiled egg and find a rubbery little puck that tastes like sulfur. And those of you who like a runny yolk have absolutely cracked your soft-boiled egg to find that it barely cooked at all or you overdid it and it's basically a hard-boiled egg. It’s a lot harder than you might think. So, how do you boil eggs? All you need is timer and a little bit of patience—and this boiled egg timeline.

Other than just keeping your eye on the clock for the allotted times, there are a few key things you should be aware of. Make sure that your pot has enough water to cover your eggs by one inch, get the water to a nice rolling boil, and then use a slotted spoon to carefully lower your eggs in the water. Prepare an ice bath for your eggs so that when the timer goes off you can easily transfer them into the cooling phase so they don’t cook any further. Then all you have to do is peel them correctly and quickly devour.