Making food can be hard, especially when you have to cook for a crowd. Between the performance anxiety and the logistical concern of preparing the same dish a few times over, throwing a brunch party is hardly as stress-free as it looks on your favorite food blog. Trust us when we tell you that now is the time to pull out your handy dandy list of big-batch breakfast recipes. With a sheet pan, an oven, and a little conviction, you can easily whip up brunch for a crowd. You want to make sunny-side up eggs? How about pancakes? French toast? No problem. But if you want to up the ante and pretend like you’re a world class chef that wasn’t at all flustered by the task at hand, then this sheet-pan egg recipe is for you.

Unless you’re a short order cook with a giant greasy grill, making six or seven rapid fire omelets is nearly impossible. Instead, make a ton of bacon (that’s just a given), grab some tomatoes, peppers, and onions, roast ‘em like you know what you’re doing, and mix them in with some tasty greens and a whole lot of eggs. Then all you have to do is pour it in a big pan, throw a few dollops of cheese on there, and pop it in the oven, and ta-da!

Ultimate Sheet Tray Eggs

photo by Caitlin Bensel

Yields: 12 servings

12 servings Total Time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

4 thick-cut bacon slices

2 cups halved grape tomatoes (about 12 oz.)

2 cups chopped red and yellow baby bell peppers (about 8 oz.)

1 cup chopped shallot (about 1 large shallot)

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

3/4 teaspoon black pepper, divided

12 large eggs

3 tablespoons heavy cream

3 cups packed arugula (about 3 oz.), divided

1/4 cup ricotta cheese

1/2 cup loosely packed fresh basil leaves

Directions