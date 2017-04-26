Making food can be hard, especially when you have to cook for a crowd. Between the performance anxiety and the logistical concern of preparing the same dish a few times over, throwing a brunch party is hardly as stress-free as it looks on your favorite food blog. Trust us when we tell you that now is the time to pull out your handy dandy list of big-batch breakfast recipes. With a sheet pan, an oven, and a little conviction, you can easily whip up brunch for a crowd. You want to make sunny-side up eggs? How about pancakes? French toast? No problem. But if you want to up the ante and pretend like you’re a world class chef that wasn’t at all flustered by the task at hand, then this sheet-pan egg recipe is for you.
Unless you’re a short order cook with a giant greasy grill, making six or seven rapid fire omelets is nearly impossible. Instead, make a ton of bacon (that’s just a given), grab some tomatoes, peppers, and onions, roast ‘em like you know what you’re doing, and mix them in with some tasty greens and a whole lot of eggs. Then all you have to do is pour it in a big pan, throw a few dollops of cheese on there, and pop it in the oven, and ta-da!
Ultimate Sheet Tray Eggs
- Yields: 12 servings
- Total Time: 45 minutes
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 450°F. Place bacon slices in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet. Cook in preheated oven until crispy, 15 to 20 minutes, turning halfway through cooking time. Remove from oven; transfer bacon to a plate lined with paper towels to drain. Roughly chop bacon.
Toss together tomatoes, bell peppers, shallot, oil, 1/2 teaspoon of the salt, and 1/4 teaspoon of the black pepper on same baking sheet. Spread in an even layer. Roast at 450°F until tender and slightly charred, 15 to 20 minutes, stirring halfway through roasting time. Transfer vegetable mixture to a large bowl.
Reduce oven heat to 300°F. Whisk together eggs and cream until smooth. Roughly chop 2 cups of the arugula. Add chopped arugula, roasted vegetable mixture, chopped bacon, and remaining 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper to egg mixture; stir to combine.
Spray baking sheet with cooking spray. Pour egg mixture on baking sheet. Dollop teaspoonfuls of ricotta evenly over egg mixture. Bake at 300°F until eggs are set, 12 to 14 minutes.
Top evenly with basil and remaining 1 cup arugula. Serve warm or at room temperature.