The process of selecting the perfect gift for Mother’s Day can be similar to actually having a conversation with your Mom: slightly stressful and feels like it goes on forever at times, but ultimately rewarding. While the classic Mother’s Day gift of breakfast in bed (complete with a few eggshells in the scramble and lukewarm coffee) was cute when you were ten, try skipping the traditional morning eats altogether this year in favor of chocolate and fruit. Chocolate-dipped fruit takes as much cooking prowess as smearing peanut butter on an apple, yet the finished product—complete with a shower of sea salt and roasted peanuts—looks damn near elegant.
Melt two bars of chopped semisweet baking chocolate until silky smooth in a microwave or in a heat-safe bowl placed over simmering water. Dunk bright red strawberries and fat chunks of banana into the chocolate, then drop the fruit onto a baking sheet. Sprinkle the strawberries with flakey sea salt and the bananas with chopped peanuts. Chill the fruit until the chocolate firms up, then present your sweet and salty gift to Mom. Go to town on the chocolate-dipped fruit as is, or herd your family to the kitchen table and serve the fruit in true Mother’s Day brunch fashion alongside toast, waffles, or pancakes.
Chocolate-Dipped Fruit for Mom
- Yields: about 30 pieces (15 servings)
- Hands-On Time: 15 minutes
- Total Time: 1 hour 15 minutes
Ingredients
Directions
Place chopped chocolate in a large microwave-safe glass bowl. Microwave on LOW (50 percent power) until chocolate is melted, about 2 minutes, stirring every 30 seconds. Alternatively, place the chopped chocolate in a heat safe bowl over a saucepan of simmering water and stir occasionally until melted.
To make chocolate-dipped strawberries, dip strawberries in melted chocolate, turning to coat. Place 1 inch apart on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Sprinkle with salt, and chill until chocolate is set, about 1 hour.
To make chocolate-dipped bananas, dip banana pieces in melted chocolate, turning to coat. Using a small wooden skewer or pick, remove banana from chocolate. Place 1 inch apart on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Sprinkle with peanuts, and chill until chocolate is set, about 1 hour.