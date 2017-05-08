The process of selecting the perfect gift for Mother’s Day can be similar to actually having a conversation with your Mom: slightly stressful and feels like it goes on forever at times, but ultimately rewarding. While the classic Mother’s Day gift of breakfast in bed (complete with a few eggshells in the scramble and lukewarm coffee) was cute when you were ten, try skipping the traditional morning eats altogether this year in favor of chocolate and fruit. Chocolate-dipped fruit takes as much cooking prowess as smearing peanut butter on an apple, yet the finished product—complete with a shower of sea salt and roasted peanuts—looks damn near elegant.

Melt two bars of chopped semisweet baking chocolate until silky smooth in a microwave or in a heat-safe bowl placed over simmering water. Dunk bright red strawberries and fat chunks of banana into the chocolate, then drop the fruit onto a baking sheet. Sprinkle the strawberries with flakey sea salt and the bananas with chopped peanuts. Chill the fruit until the chocolate firms up, then present your sweet and salty gift to Mom. Go to town on the chocolate-dipped fruit as is, or herd your family to the kitchen table and serve the fruit in true Mother’s Day brunch fashion alongside toast, waffles, or pancakes.

Chocolate-Dipped Fruit for Mom

Photo by Caitlin Bensel

Yields: about 30 pieces (15 servings)

about 30 pieces (15 servings) Hands-On Time: 15 minutes

15 minutes Total Time: 1 hour 15 minutes

Ingredients

2 (4-ounce) semisweet chocolate baking bars, coarsely chopped

1 quart fresh strawberries

Flaky sea salt

3 firm-ripe bananas, cut crosswise into 1 1/2-inch pieces

1/2 cup chopped salted roasted peanuts

Directions