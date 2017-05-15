This cheesy, egg-topped pastry may look like a big yellow eye, but that shouldn’t stop you from burrowing deep inside it the moment the dish comes out of the oven. Khachapuri, a traditional Georgian egg and cheese pie, is typically filled with sulguni, a brined cheese similar to mozzarella in elasticity and feta in its salty-sourness. The pastry can be prepared several ways, varying in shape and fillings; the Adjaruli khachapuri are boat-shaped, and topped with the drool-inducing baked egg. Typically served as a street food in Georgia, khachapuri has also become an increasingly popular breakfast and brunch dish in Israel.

Prebake the yeasted dough pastry filled with a creamy blend of feta, mozzarella, and cottage cheese, then crack an egg on top to complete the khachapuri. Bake just until the egg is set, and the moment the khachapuri is cool enough to touch, break off the twisted end of the pasty and swirl it into the yolk and cheese.

Adjaruli Khachapuri (Cheese-and-Egg Filled Pies)

PHOTO BY CAITLIN BENSEL

Yields: 6 khachapuri

6 khachapuri Hands-On Time: 35 minutes

35 minutes Total Time: 2 hours 30 minutes

Ingredients

1 cup whole milk

2 (1/4-ounce) packages active dry yeast

2 tablespoons, plus 1 teaspoon granulated sugar, divided

3 1/4 cups (about 13 1/2 ounces) all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

1/2 cup (4 ounces) unsalted butter, cubed and softened

2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided

1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil

12 ounces mozzarella cheese, shredded (about 3 cups)

6 ounces feta cheese, crumbled (about 1 1/2 cups)

1/2 cup cottage cheese

Cooking spray

1/2 cup (4 ounces) unsalted butter, melted

6 large eggs

1 teaspoon black pepper

Directions