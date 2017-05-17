Will we ever tire of egg-in-a-hole foods? No. No, we won't. And why would we—the egg-in-a-hole allows us to to mashup our favorite breakfast food (runny yolk, of course) inside anything that could possibly complement a fried egg. This egg-in-a-hole, waffle edition, takes the trend back to breakfast basics, placing a jammy egg in the center of a classic buttermilk waffle.

Mix up a batch of cornmeal-buttermilk waffle batter that yields crisp, slightly crunchy waffles. Unlike some other recipes, these cornmeal waffles won’t get soggy immediately after you pull them from the waffle iron. This makes the perfect sturdy base for frying an egg inside. Cut a hole in the center of each finished waffle and lay the waffle in a pan foaming with butter. Crack an egg into the hole, flip the waffle, and repeat to your heart’s content. Serve the waffles the traditional way, with a heavy pour of maple syrup, or get creative—this could be the beginning of a pretty epic breakfast sandwich.

Egg in a Waffle Hole

PHOTO BY CAITLIN BENSEL

Yields: 4 servings (serving size: 1 waffle, 1 egg)

10 minutes Total Time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

6 large eggs

2 cups buttermilk

1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted

1 1/2 cups (about 6 3/8 ounces) all-purpose flour

1 cup (about 4 1/4 ounces) cornmeal

1 tablespoons granulated sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided

Cooking spray

1/2 cup (4 ounces) unsalted butter, divided

4 large eggs

1 teaspoon black pepper, divided

3/4 cup pure maple syrup

Directions