Often eschewed as an unpronounceable additive on ingredient lists, xanthan gum is actually something you'll want to learn about. Typically derived from corn, xanthan gum is produced when a glucose, sucrose, or lactose is fermented by bacteria. The product is a gummy substance (hence the name) that is then dehydrated and ground into powder. Xanthan gum is used as a thickener and stabilizer in recipes and packaged foods from salad dressing to ice cream. When rehydrated by liquid in a recipe, xanthan gum swells to alter the consistency of a product. Due to its ability to make a batter sticky and elastic, xanthan gum is often called for in gluten free baked goods in addition to grain free flour to mimic the development of gluten.

This recipe for a classic sausage gravy swaps flour or cornstarch for xanthan gum. The gum thickens the sauce and keeps it from separating without altering the flavor.

Quick Sausage Gravy

Yields: 4 servings

Ingredients

1 pound sausage (such as breakfast or sage)

2 cups whole milk

1/2 cup heavy cream

1 tablespoon hot sauce

1/2 teaspoon xanthan gum

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Directions