Located in Manhattan's Financial District, just steps from Wall Street, Delmonico's is America's oldest restaurant, and it's a restaurant of firsts. It was the first American restaurant to have a printed menu, the first with white tablecloths, even the first to allow women into the dining room unaccompanied. And now, for the first time, they're serving a hamburger in the restaurant's main dining room. But it's not just any old hamburger. It's an eggs Benedict burger, a twist on the classic brunch dish that was actually created at Delmonico's in the 19th century. And this eggs Benedict burger, created by executive chef Billy Olivia, is probably the fanciest brunch burger you'll ever encounter.

As with any good eggs Benedict, it starts with an English muffin. It's then topped with a beef patty followed by some strips of thick, housemade bacon and a fried egg. The whole thing is doused in truffle hollandaise sauce, then finished with microgreens and a little bit of caviar. "And that's the way that it comes," explained chef Olivia. There are no substitutions, no changes. And unlike most brunch burgers, this one isn't meant to be eaten with your hands. "We actually kind of want you to eat it with a knife and fork," he said.

After all, no one wants to be the person to get hollandaise on the white tablecloth.