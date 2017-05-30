The desire to bake can hit at a moment’s notice, often when you’ve not yet changed out of pajamas to hit the grocery store. Just because you don’t have eggs or buttermilk doesn’t mean you have to settle for something else for breakfast. Baking is essentially just science with tastier results, so there are ways to test and find successful baking substitutions for everyday ingredients.

What are buttermilk pancakes without their title ingredient? There’s a quick way to mimic the sour liquid: Mix milk and lemon juice together, then let the acid in the juice quickly curdle the milk. Flaxseed and water create the fluffy, fatty texture of a fresh egg, helping pancakes rise just as tall as ever. If you know nothing about cake flour—except for the fact that there’s definitely none in your pantry—just mix all-purpose flour with cornstarch. And of course, we’ve all been met with an empty jar of baking powder at one time. Here's your lifesaver: cream of tartar + baking soda = baking powder.Commit this equation to memory, and you’ll never have limp muffins again.

Chocolate Chip "Buttermilk" Pancakes

PHOTO BY CAITLIN BENSEL

Yields: 16 pancakes

16 pancakes Cook Time: 10 minutes

10 minutes Hands-On Time: 25 minutes

25 minutes Total Time: 35 minutes

Ingredients

2 cups whole milk

2 tablespoons lemon juice (from 1 lemon)

1/4 cup flaxseed meal

5 tablespoons water

1/4 cup plus 2 teaspoons granulated sugar, divided

2 1/4 cups (about 9 1/2 ounces) all-purpose flour

1 1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon table salt

1/4 cup Land O Lakes Unsalted Butter, melted

2/3 cup dark chocolate chips

1/3 cup toasted pecans, chopped

Unsalted butter, for greasing griddle and serving

Directions

1. Whisk together milk and lemon juice in a small bowl; let stand 5 minutes. Whisk together flaxseed meal and water in a medium bowl; let stand 5 minutes. Add milk mixture to flaxseed mixture; whisk to combine. Set aside. Grind 1/4 cup of the granulated sugar in a coffee grinder until fine and powdery, about 30 seconds. Set aside. Stir together flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and remaining 2 teaspoons granulated sugar in a large bowl. Gently stir milk mixture into flour mixture. Gently stir in melted butter. (Batter will be lumpy.) Let stand 5 minutes. Pour about 1/4 cup batter for each pancake onto a hot (about 350°F) buttered griddle. Sprinkle each pancake with about 2 teaspoons dark chocolate chips and about 1 teaspoon pecans. Cook until pancake edges are dry and bottom is golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes.Turn and cook until golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes. Serve pancakes warm, topped with butter and sprinkled with ground sugar.

Triple Berry Muffins

PHOTO BY CAITLIN BENSEL

Yields: 18 muffins

18 muffins Cook Time: 28 minutes

28 minutes Hands-On Time: 25 minutes

25 minutes Total Time: 1 hour 10 minutes

Ingredients

3/4 cup diced strawberries (about 4 ounces)

3/4 cup blueberries (about 3 1/2 ounces)

3/4 cup raspberries (about 3 1/2 ounces)

1 3/4 cups (about 7 1/2 ounces), plus 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour, divided

1/4 cup cornstarch

1 teaspoon cream of tartar

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon table salt

1 cup (8 ounces) Land O Lakes Unsalted Butter, softened

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup packed light brown sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 large eggs

1 8-ounce container sour cream

Directions