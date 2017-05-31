We’re all for starting off Halloween with a bang—but instead of diving headfirst into the candy bowl at 11 am, why not get things going with a Champagne-based Jello shot that looks like a candy corn? These champagne and orange juice candy corn Jello shots are essentially a jiggly mimosa, bringing a classy edge to what could ultimately become a pretty rowdy monster bash.

Boil Champagne and unflavored gelatin together, whisking until combined. Create the white layer of the candy cane Jello shots by mixing sweetened condensed milk into the Champagne gelatin. Pour the mixture into clear shot classes, then chill. The orange layer of the shots comes from sweet orange juice and a dash of orange food coloring mixed into the champagne gelatin for vibrancy. Pour the orange layer over the now-set white layer and chill once more. For the final layer of the candy corn Jello shot, make another batch of the second layer, but swap the orange food coloring for yellow. Cheers!

Candy Corn Jello Shots

PHOTO BY CAITLIN BENSEL

Yields: 16 shots

16 shots Hands-On Time: 30 minutes

30 minutes Total Time: 3 hours 30 minutes

Ingredients

2 cups Champagne, divided

3 teaspoons unflavored gelatin (from 2 envelopes), divided

3 tablespoons sweetened condensed milk, divided

1 cup pulp-free orange juice, divided

Orange food coloring gel

Yellow food coloring gel

Directions