We’re all for starting off Halloween with a bang—but instead of diving headfirst into the candy bowl at 11 am, why not get things going with a Champagne-based Jello shot that looks like a candy corn? These champagne and orange juice candy corn Jello shots are essentially a jiggly mimosa, bringing a classy edge to what could ultimately become a pretty rowdy monster bash.
Boil Champagne and unflavored gelatin together, whisking until combined. Create the white layer of the candy cane Jello shots by mixing sweetened condensed milk into the Champagne gelatin. Pour the mixture into clear shot classes, then chill. The orange layer of the shots comes from sweet orange juice and a dash of orange food coloring mixed into the champagne gelatin for vibrancy. Pour the orange layer over the now-set white layer and chill once more. For the final layer of the candy corn Jello shot, make another batch of the second layer, but swap the orange food coloring for yellow. Cheers!
Candy Corn Jello Shots
- Yields: 16 shots
- Hands-On Time: 30 minutes
- Total Time: 3 hours 30 minutes
Ingredients
Directions
Pour 1/2 cup of the Champagne into a small saucepan. Sprinkle with 1 teaspoon of the gelatin; let stand 5 minutes. Heat over low, whisking often, until gelatin dissolves, 1 to 2minutes. Remove from heat. Whisk together warm gelatin mixture, 1 tablespoon of the condensed milk, and 1/2 cup of the champagne. Divide mixture evenly among 16 (2-ounce) disposable shot glasses (about 1/2 ounce mixture per glass). Chill until set, about 1 hour.
Pour 1/2 cup of the Champagne into a small saucepan. Sprinkle with 1 teaspoon of the gelatin; let stand 5 minutes. Heat over low, whisking often, until gelatin dissolves, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from heat. Whisk together warm gelatin mixture, 1 tablespoon of the condensed milk, and 1/2 cup of the orange juice. Whisk in a small amount of orange food coloring gel until desired color is reached. Divide mixture evenly among shot glasses, (about 1/2 ounce mixture per glass). Chill until set, about 1 hour.
Repeat Step 2, substituting yellow food coloring gel for the orange food coloring gel. Serve chilled.