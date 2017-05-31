When you were a kid, nothing was scarier to your parents than you eating too much sugar for breakfast, so this Halloween we’re embracing that fear in the form of skull cookies and Cinnamon Toast Crunch. And we took it one step further—instead of a standard flour and sugar cookie, these skull cookies are made with pulverized sugary cereal. Better call your dentist now.

Grind Cinnamon Toast Crunch into a fine meal in a food processor. Mix the cereal with flour, powdered sugar, salted butter, and an egg until a smooth dough forms. Roll out the dough and use a skull cookie cutter to make these killer cookies. Bake until crisp, then frost the cookies with a powdered sugar glaze. Don’t forget to give each cookie a face, because it’s just not Halloween unless you’re munching on something that appears to be alive.

Skull Cookies

PHOTO BY CAITLIN BENSEL

Yields: 14 cookies

Cook Time: 10 minutes

Hands-On Time: 40 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour 40 minutes

Ingredients

3 cups (about 4 1/2 ounces) cinnamon-sugar cereal squares (such as Cinnamon Toast Crunch)

1 cup (about 4 1/4 ounces) all-purpose flour

1/2 cup (4 ounces) Land O Lakes Salted Butter, softened

3 1/2 cups (about 14 ounces) powdered sugar, divided

1 large egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 tablespoons meringue powder

3 to 4 tablespoons water

Assorted cereals, for decorating

Directions