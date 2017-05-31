When you were a kid, nothing was scarier to your parents than you eating too much sugar for breakfast, so this Halloween we’re embracing that fear in the form of skull cookies and Cinnamon Toast Crunch. And we took it one step further—instead of a standard flour and sugar cookie, these skull cookies are made with pulverized sugary cereal. Better call your dentist now.
Grind Cinnamon Toast Crunch into a fine meal in a food processor. Mix the cereal with flour, powdered sugar, salted butter, and an egg until a smooth dough forms. Roll out the dough and use a skull cookie cutter to make these killer cookies. Bake until crisp, then frost the cookies with a powdered sugar glaze. Don’t forget to give each cookie a face, because it’s just not Halloween unless you’re munching on something that appears to be alive.
Skull Cookies
- Yields: 14 cookies
- Cook Time: 10 minutes
- Hands-On Time: 40 minutes
- Total Time: 1 hour 40 minutes
Ingredients
Directions
Process cereal squares in a food processor until powdery, about 30 seconds. Place powdered cereal in a medium bowl; add flour, and stir to combine. Set aside.
Beat butter and 1/2 cup of the powdered sugar with a heavy-duty electric stand mixer on medium speed until creamy, about 2 minutes. Add egg and vanilla, and beat 30 seconds. Gradually add flour mixture to butter mixture, beating on medium-low speed just until combined.
Turn dough out onto a lightly floured sheet of parchment paper, and roll to 1/4-inch thickness. Transfer dough and parchment paper to a baking sheet, and chill 15 minutes.
Preheat oven to 375°F. Cut dough with a lightly floured 3 1/2-inch skull-shaped cookie cutter; place skulls 1/2 inch apart on 2 parchment paper-lined baking sheets. Re-roll scraps and repeat procedure to make 14 skulls. Bake cookies in preheated oven until lightly browned around edges, 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer cookies to a wire rack, and cool completely, about 30 minutes.
Whisk together remaining 3 cups powdered sugar, meringue powder, and 3tablespoons of the water in a medium bowl. Whisk in remaining 1 tablespoon water, 1teaspoon at a time, until icing reaches desired consistency. Frost cookies, and decorate with assorted cereals. Let stand until icing is dry, at least 15 minutes, before serving.