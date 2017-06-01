Eggs poached in a spicy tomato sauce sounds too simple to be good, but shakshuka one of those dishes that rarely disappoints. With origins in Tunisian cooking, the breakfast is popular all over the Middle East and North Africa. Also known as eggs in purgatory, shakshuka is an endlessly riff-able one-pan meal that’s sure to please at any time of day.

Sauté jalapeño with onions and garlic, then season with harissa, cumin, and paprika. Stir in sun-dried tomato paste and chopped tomatoes and cook until the sauce darkens. Make a few wells within the thick sauce, then crack an egg white into each, reserving the yolks. Toss the pan in the oven and cook just until the whites are just firming up, then plop the yolks on top and bake until just set.

Shakshuka

PHOTO BY CAITLIN BENSEL

Yields: 4 servings

Ingredients

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 cups chopped yellow onion (about 1 medium onion)

5 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

1 jalapeño chile, seeded and diced

2 teaspoons harissa

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 (26.4-ounce) box chopped tomatoes (such as Pomì)

3 tablespoons sun-dried tomato paste (or 2 tablespoons tomato paste)

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon lemon zest (from 1 lemon)

2 bay leaves

4 eggs, separated

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

Directions