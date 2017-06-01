Eggs poached in a spicy tomato sauce sounds too simple to be good, but shakshuka one of those dishes that rarely disappoints. With origins in Tunisian cooking, the breakfast is popular all over the Middle East and North Africa. Also known as eggs in purgatory, shakshuka is an endlessly riff-able one-pan meal that’s sure to please at any time of day.
Sauté jalapeño with onions and garlic, then season with harissa, cumin, and paprika. Stir in sun-dried tomato paste and chopped tomatoes and cook until the sauce darkens. Make a few wells within the thick sauce, then crack an egg white into each, reserving the yolks. Toss the pan in the oven and cook just until the whites are just firming up, then plop the yolks on top and bake until just set.
Shakshuka
- Yields: 4 servings
- Total Time: 25 minutes
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat broiler with oven rack in middle of oven. Heat oil in a 10-inch ovenproof skillet over medium-high. Add onion; cook, stirring often, until translucent, 5 to 6 minutes. Add garlic and jalapeño; cook, stirring often, 2 minutes. Add harissa, cumin, and cayenne; cook, stirring constantly, 30 seconds. Stir in tomatoes, tomato paste, salt, lemon zest, and bay leaves. Simmer, stirring often, until slightly thickened, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat.
Make 4 indentations in tomato mixture; place 1 egg white in each indentation. Broil in preheated oven until whites are just set but not cooked through. Remove from oven. Cut a tiny slit in each egg white, and add 1 egg yolk to each white. Broil until yolks are slightly set and whites are cooked through, about 2 minutes. Sprinkle with cilantro.