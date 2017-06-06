We’re all guilty of spending way too much money on those darling bottles of cold brew at our local third-wave coffee shop. Turns out, it’s actually way too easy to make DIY cold brew at home. Should we not have told you this?

Fill a large measuring cup with coarsely ground coffee (think: the stuff you’d put in a French press). Cover the coffee with a slow and steady stream of cold, filtered water, stirring the mixture to ensure moisture. Let the coffee sit at room temperature for 8 hours to steep. Strain coffee through a fine mesh sieve, then once or twice through a coffee filter for the smoothest possible drink. Serve this super-strong cold brew over ice with plenty of cream or milk, plus a spoonful of maple syrup if you like. This cold brew concentrate is strong, so if you prefer black coffee, mix one part coffee with two parts water and serve over ice.

Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate

Photo by Daniel Agee

Yields: 3 cups

3 cups Hands-On Time: 5 minutes

5 minutes Total Time: 8 hours 5 minutes

Ingredients

2 cups coarsely ground coffee beans

4 cups cold filtered water

Directions