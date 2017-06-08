Chicken and waffles is a breakfast dish like no other. It’s sweet and spicy, crispy and chewy, soft and full of texture all at once. This vegetarian version of chicken and waffles means more folks can eat the dish, but the differences mostly stop there. Salty fried cauliflower bites are so tender and moist, they taste more like a hybrid of chicken nuggets and fried chicken than a battered vegetable. As for the waffles drizzled with spicy maple syrup, there’s just no replacement.

Churn out a few sturdy cornmeal waffles and keep them crisp stashed in a warm oven. Toss boiled cauliflower in buttermilk and cayenne-dusted flour, then fry until brown and crunchy. Heat maple syrup mixed with your favorite hot sauce, and glug it over a waffle piled high with cauliflower “chicken.”

Cauliflower “Chicken” and Waffles

Photo by Kelsey Hansen

Yields: 4 servings

Ingredients

6 cups water

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

16 ounces cauliflower florets, cut into bite-size pieces

1 3/4 cups (about 7 ounces) self-rising flour

1/4 cup plain yellow cornmeal

1 3/4 cups whole milk

1 large egg

1 tablespoon plus 1/2 teaspoon. granulated sugar, divided

Canola oil

1 cup (about 4 1/4 ounces) all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

1/2 cup whole buttermilk

1/2 cup pure maple syrup

1 tablespoon hot sauce (we like Cholula for this)

Directions