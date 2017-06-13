If you ate breakfast in the '90s, odds are you remember this stuff. Dinosaur eggs oatmeal was probably one of the few ways to get kids to eat lumpy grey porridge (whether it was healthy is a whole other thing). If you made the meal yourself, assembling a bowl of dinosaur eggs oatmeal may have been your first experience with mindful cooking. You’d rip open the instant oatmeal packet and sprinkle the oats and pale white candy eggs into a cereal bowl. You’d stare at the kettle as you waited for the water to boil. You'd add a glug of water into the oats and then patience. Suddenly, a brightly colored dinosaur would emerge from one of the eggs. Then another. Soon, you were shoveling those dinosaurs into your mouth, happy as a clam.

Dinosaur eggs oatmeal is harder to find these days, so why not make your own? Melt white chocolate until smooth, then dollop it into a piping bag (a plastic baggie with a snipped corner works in a pinch.) Pipe small white chocolate eggs, then dot each with a dinosaur sprinkle. Cover the dinosaurs with more chocolate, then freeze until firm. Shake hardened eggs in a bag with powdered sugar, then pour them into a creamy brown sugar and cinnamon-kissed oatmeal. As you stir the warm oats, keep an eye out for hatching dinosaurs.

DIY Dinosaur Eggs Oatmeal

Photo by KElsey Hansen

Yields: 2 servings

2 servings Cook Time: 10 minutes

10 minutes Hands-On Time: 25 minutes

25 minutes Total Time: 35 minutes

Ingredients

1 2-ounce white chocolate baking bar, chopped

Dinosaur sprinkles

1 3/4 cups water

1/8 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup uncooked regular rolled oats

1 tablespoon light brown sugar

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

2 tablespoons heavy cream

2 tablespoons powdered sugar

Directions

Microwave white chocolate in a small microwaveable bowl on HIGH until melted, about 1 minute and 30 seconds, stirring every 30 seconds. Transfer melted chocolate to a small piping bag fitted with a fine writing tip or ziplock plastic bag with a small hole cut from 1 corner of the bag. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Pipe 20 small egg shapes. Place 1 dinosaur sprinkle on each egg, and pipe chocolate over dinosaurs to cover completely. Transfer baking sheet to freezer, and freeze until hardened, about 5 minutes. Bring water and salt to a boil in a medium saucepan with lid over medium-high. Stir in oats.Reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer, covered, 3 minutes. Remove lid, and cook, stirring occasionally, until oats are tender and water is almost absorbed, about 2 minutes. Stir in brown sugar and cinnamon. Remove from heat, and stir in cream. Divide oatmeal evenly between 2 bowls. Combine powdered sugar and eggs in a small ziplock plastic bag. Seal bag, and shake to coat.Pour egg mixture through a fine wire-mesh strainer over a trash can to remove excess powdered sugar. Top oatmeal evenly with eggs. Dinosaur eggs will “hatch” when stirred into warm oatmeal.

