A few years ago I was treated to a tour of the General Mills offices, which, for a cereal-phile was a dream come true. I took a spin through the Betty Crocker kitchens and was invited to do some freestyle cooking. I saw all the ingredients for a gringo carbonara—eggs, pasta, bacon, and some cheese. For one reason or another, I glanced at the Cocoa Puffs (I'm cuckoo for them). Instead of seeing chocolatey balls of puffed corn, I saw tiny meatballs. I knew the subtle sweetness and earthiness of the cocoa would add some Justin-se-quoi to one-note carbonara, so I decided to incorporate them in to the mix. What was born was not nearly as off the wall as it may sound. It's really just a great breakfast pasta dish with nicely contrasting flavors and textures. Fortify your day!

Cocoa Puffs Carbonara

photo by Alex Tepper

Yields: 4 servings

Ingredients

2 eggs

1/2 teaspoon grated lemon peel

2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

1 cup grated fresh Parmesan cheese

1/2 cup Cocoa Puffs cereal

4 slices bacon, diced

2 2/3 cups rotini pasta (8 ounces)

Finely chopped fresh parsley

Directions