A few years ago I was treated to a tour of the General Mills offices, which, for a cereal-phile was a dream come true. I took a spin through the Betty Crocker kitchens and was invited to do some freestyle cooking. I saw all the ingredients for a gringo carbonara—eggs, pasta, bacon, and some cheese. For one reason or another, I glanced at the Cocoa Puffs (I'm cuckoo for them). Instead of seeing chocolatey balls of puffed corn, I saw tiny meatballs. I knew the subtle sweetness and earthiness of the cocoa would add some Justin-se-quoi to one-note carbonara, so I decided to incorporate them in to the mix. What was born was not nearly as off the wall as it may sound. It's really just a great breakfast pasta dish with nicely contrasting flavors and textures. Fortify your day!
Cocoa Puffs Carbonara
- Yields: 4 servings
- Cook Time: 1 hour 30 minutes
Ingredients
Directions
In small bowl, beat eggs, lemon peel, lemon juice, cheese and cereal; set aside.
In 12-inch skillet, cook bacon until crisp. Reserve bacon drippings with bacon; set aside.
Cook pasta as directed on package; drain.
Add pasta to skillet with bacon and drippings; toss. Over medium heat, gradually add egg mixture, stirring constantly, to make a sauce. Toss; sprinkle with parsley.