The first time I was ever on a competition cooking show, I had to create a restaurant in 24 hours. As I had never cooked professionally, I wanted to focus on a simple food that could be presented in many creative ways. So, of course I went with pancakes. Just in time for summer, I present you with mojito pancakes. Boozy pancakes are not just a good idea because booze + pancakes = hell yeah, although that's certainly part of it. The rum also evaporates at a lower temperature than milk does, giving the pancakes some extra leavening in the form of alcohol vapor bubbles. This yields Mickey D's-level fluffy pancakes that are screaming for some minty butter and limed-up maple syrup.

Mojito Pancakes

photo by alex tepper

Yields: Many pancakes

Total Time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

For the pancakes: 1 tablespoon lime juice

1 1/4 cups milk

1/4 cup rum

2 cups unbleached all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon table salt

1 large egg

Zest of one lime

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled slightly

2 teaspoons vegetable oil

For the syrup: 2 tablespoons limeade concentrate

2 tablespoons rum

1 cup maple syrup

For the butter: 1 bunch mint leaves

1 stick butter, softened

Zest of one lime

Directions