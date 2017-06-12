The first time I was ever on a competition cooking show, I had to create a restaurant in 24 hours. As I had never cooked professionally, I wanted to focus on a simple food that could be presented in many creative ways. So, of course I went with pancakes. Just in time for summer, I present you with mojito pancakes. Boozy pancakes are not just a good idea because booze + pancakes = hell yeah, although that's certainly part of it. The rum also evaporates at a lower temperature than milk does, giving the pancakes some extra leavening in the form of alcohol vapor bubbles. This yields Mickey D's-level fluffy pancakes that are screaming for some minty butter and limed-up maple syrup.
Mojito Pancakes
- Yields: Many pancakes
- Total Time: 20 minutes
Ingredients
Directions
Chiffonade the mint and mix it with the lime zest with a fork.
In a large mixing bowl, combine the dry ingredients for the pancakes.
In a separate bowl, combine the rum, lime juice, milk, and melted butter.
Combine the wet with the dry and whisk briefly. Lumps are cool. Set the batter aside.
Add one cup maple syrup to a saute pan and heat over medium high heat until bubbly. Add the limeade concentrate. Then, carefully add the rum, stand back, and ignite with a long barbecue lighter. Be careful! Have a pan lid handy to put out the flames if you are scared, or omit the rum in the syrup.
In another skillet over medium heat, add the oil and allow it to heat up, swirling it around the skillet.
Make pancakes! Add a quarter cup of batter or so at a time, flip once bubbles appear in the center.
Make as many pancakes as you can, then top with the butter and drizzle with the syrup. Get crunk at breakfast.