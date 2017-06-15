It’s no secret that we here at Extra Crispy love bacon. We love bacon so much that we wanted to make sure that even the vegetarians (and vegans) we know can partake in our favorite breakfast sandwiches, egg dishes, even breakfast sushi without feeling like they’re missing out. As its name suggests, jackfruit is in fact a fruit (related to figs and mulberries). It strongly resembles the texture of bacon—and with the right seasoning it can taste like it too. Jackfruit bacon may sound strange, but just wait until you try it. Meat eaters, we’re also talking to you.

Brush thin slices of brined jackfruit with liquid smoke, a flavoring that replicates a smoke-cured taste. Sprinkle on a spice blend of cumin, chili powder, cayenne, and brown sugar, and bake until crispy. Serve jackfruit bacon with eggs, on a vegetarian BLT, or to liven up a slice of avocado toast.

Jackfruit Bacon

Photo by Daniel Agee

Yields: 4 servings

Hands-On Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 35 minutes

Ingredients

2 tablespoons light brown sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons chili powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 20-ounce can young green jackfruit in brine, drained

2 teaspoons hickory liquid smoke

Directions

Preheat oven to 375°F. Place a lightly greased wire rack on a parchment paper-lined rimmed baking sheet. Stir together brown sugar, chili powder, cumin, salt, and cayenne pepper; set aside. Cut jackfruit into 1/4-inch-thick planks, and place on prepared rack. Brush slices lightly with liquid smoke, and sprinkle with brown sugar mixture, pressing to adhere. Bake until lightly browned and starting to crisp, 25 to 28 minutes.

