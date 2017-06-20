Hot summer weekends call for frozen booze and nothing else. While a cold brewski is always refreshing, don’t be afraid to get fancy by popping some bottles. Processo just so happens to make a damn fine ice pop, so take a break from the frosé and double fist a couple of these colorful pops at your next brunch. Better yet, pack the Processo pops on ice and take them to the park. Everyone can get a little tipsy on the down-low, and there’s need to worry about spills on your new picnic blanket.

Start a batch of ice pops by throwing whatever fruit you have on hand (berries and stone fruits work best) in the blender with simple syrup and lots of lime juice. Whisk in a heavy glug of your favorite bubbly, then pour into ice pop molds. Freeze until sold. Cheers!

Processo Ice Pops

Photo by Daniel Agee

Yields: 10 ice pops

10 ice pops Hands-On Time: 15 minutes

15 minutes Total Time: 8 hours 15 minutes

Ingredients

2 cups (about 12 ounces) chopped fresh fruit (such as mango, pineapple, strawberry, or watermelon)

1/2 cup simple syrup

3 tablespoons fresh lime juice (from 2 limes)

Pinch of table salt

3/4 cup (6 ounces) Prosecco (or other sparkling wine)

Directions