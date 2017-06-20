Before biting into a sweet slice of watermelon, you should really soak it in tequila. Essentially a cocktail poured over the fruit, tequila-spiked watermelon is so much better a brunch side than a pile of the plain fruit. But don’t just freely pour hooch over watermelon. Unless you’re in the mood for a chewable shot, mix the tequila into a gently spiced lemon simple syrup. Pro tip: Make tequila-spiked watermelon at least 12 hours before serving, because the longer the fruit sits in the tequila mixture, the better it will be.

A basic sugar-and-water simple syrup gets whacked with the flavor stick in the form of lemon rind and star anise. Add a splash of tequila (and then maybe one more) to the lemony syrup, then dump the whole batch over a pan of freshly sliced watermelon wedges. Let the fruit chill in the fridge, then serve with a sprinkle of salt.

Tequila-Spiked Watermelon

Photo by Alex tepper

Yields: about 20 slices

about 20 slices Hands-On Time: 10 minutes

10 minutes Total Time: 1 hour 10 minutes

Ingredients

1 cup water

1 cup granulated sugar

1 lemon, peels cut off in long strips and juiced

4 star anise pods, slightly crushed

1 medium watermelon

3 ounces blanco tequila

Directions