Nothing feels more like summer than fresh watermelon juice dripping down your chin. Instead of going to town on fat wedges—which, admittedly, is the world’s best snack—why not blend it into a cocktail and drink it straight from the melon? This tart and floral watermelon rum punch is a delightful brunch sipper all afternoon long. The star of the show may be the melon, but this drink’s flavor power owes a lot to St-Germain, a sweet elderflower liqueur. And not for nothing, using an actual small watermelon as a cup (complete with a few cocktail umbrellas and silly straws) is pretty damn Instagrammable.

Cut the top off a small watermelon and scoop the flesh into a blender. After blending and straining the fruit, pour the juice back into the hollowed-out melon. Add rum, St-Germain, lime juice, and a bit of simple syrup (though you could just up the St-Germain a bit for the extra sweetness). Give the cocktail a stir, then add plenty of ice. Keep in mind that while the melon may be on the small side, this recipe still makes four servings of cocktail, so grab a few friends when you’re ready to start sipping.

Watermelon Rum Punch

Photo by Kelsey Hansen

Yields: 4 servings

4 servings Hands-On Time: 10 minutes

10 minutes Total Time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

1 (2 1/2- to 3-pound) watermelon

1 cup (8 ounces) rum

6 tablespoons fresh lime juice (from about 3 limes)

1/4 cup simple syrup

1/4 cup (2 ounces) elderflower liqueur (such as St-Germain)

Directions

Using a small paring knife, cut 1 end off watermelon in a zigzag pattern. Discard end. Using a spoon, remove watermelon flesh, and place watermelon flesh in a blender. Process until smooth. Pour through a fine wire-mesh strainer, and discard solids. Return 1 cup of the watermelon juice to watermelon rind; reserve remaining watermelon juice for another use. Add rum, lime juice, simple syrup, and elderflower liqueur to watermelon; stir to combine. Top with ice, and share with 3 friends.

