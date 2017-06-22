When Top Chef alum Sheldon Simeon showed up at our office to take Extra Crispy's 3-in-1 Breakfast Machine Challenge, he brought along a veritable grab bag of ingredients: a half-empty bottle of Sriracha, a container of Japanese seaweed seasoning, a bag of Funyuns and a bag of Sriracha-flavored potato chips, Hennessy, Ovaltine, American cheese slices, tater tots, and a pound of longaniza. It's an eclectic mix for sure, but Simeon, who owns Tin Roof in Maui, had a vision. "You know what happens when you put three delicious things together?" he said while crushing up those potato chips into a bowl. "It becomes delicious."

And that's the magic of his Filipino breakfast tater tots, which he made in our infamous 3-in-1 breakfast machine. When you combine a lot of delicious ingredients on a single plate, they're bound to taste even better together—especially when you've got Simeon working the grill (and the toaster oven and coffee maker, all at once). Throw a scrambled egg on it with some spicy longaniza, and you can definitely call it breakfast and eat it before noon, even if it's covered with chips and paired with a Hennessy-spiked hot chocolate.