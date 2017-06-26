Negronis are great. Doughnuts are also great. So why not combine two great things to create something totally epic? That's basically what the folks at The Doughnut Project were thinking when they created a Negroni-flavored doughnut for Campari's Negroni Week. Cocktails aren't generally inspiration for doughnut flavors, and turning booze into pastries can be a little tricky. But there are few other doughnut shops that are better equipped to make a cocktail-inspired doughnut. After all, the folks at The Doughnut Project have curated a whole series of doughnuts inspired by drinks, and it was only a matter of time before a Negroni doughnut showed up on the West Village shop's menu.

This Negroni doughnut is as faithful a recreation of the Italian cocktail as you're going to find in pastry form. The yeast doughnut is filled with a sweet vermouth-spiked cream. It's then dipped into a Campari-flavored glaze and topped with some orange-flavored frosting, like the twist of orange zest on the rim of the glass. The only missing ingredient is the gin (unfortunately, you'll have to supply that yourself).

The doughnut is sadly no longer available at The Doughnut Project, but we captured the making of this beautifully boozy pastry before it disappeared quicker than a freshly stirred Negroni.