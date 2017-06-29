We’ve all had mornings where we wake up craving hash browns but can’t bear the thought of waiting in line for brunch. No potatoes in your kitchen? No problem. Turns out, cauliflower does a remarkable job of mimicking potatoes in everyone’s favorite breakfast potato dish. And before you roll your eyes, cauliflower hash browns aren’t one of those uber-healthy breakfast swaps that tastes nothing like the real thing. Cauliflower’s natural pectin mimics the creamy, starchy texture of a white potato—but a hefty handful of cheese in the batter doesn’t hurt.

Grind cauliflower into rice and mix it with an egg to bind the mixture together. Add cheese, then sharpen cauliflower’s mild flavor with onions and garlic powder. Pan fry the hash browns until golden brown and crisp. Now, here comes the fun part: You can treat cauliflower hash browns as you would the classic version—on the side of eggs and a few slices of bacon—or get creative. Use cauliflower hash browns as a base for eggs Benedict, as an extra layer in an egg muffin sandwich, or treat them like savory pancakes and simply smother in condiments.

Cauliflower Hash Browns

Photo by Daniel Agee

Yields: 8 hash browns

Ingredients

4 cups riced cauliflower (about 16 ounces)

2 large eggs, beaten

4 ounces sharp Cheddar cheese, shredded (about 1 cup)

1/3 cup finely chopped white onion

1/4 cup chopped fresh chives

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 cup Land O Lakes Salted Butter, divided

Directions