This is the most inspiring one of these videos yet. Isaac Toups from Toups' Meatery in New Orleans is a brilliant Cajun chef. You may have seen him crushing the competition on Top Chef, or crushing garlic in various internet videos. He's into crushing. Way back in June 2016, when Extra Crispy had just launched, he showed us how to clean a cast-iron pan. The other day, he made his glorious, michelada-soaked return to Extra Crispy HQ, this time to take on our dreaded/beloved 3-in-1 Breakfast Machine. And boy did he ever!

Isaac didn't pick a simple dish. He wasn't about to do a dinky toad in the road and call it a day. He wanted to push himself and use this weird machine to make eggs in hell, a Cajun take on shakshuka. What transpired was a masterclass in baked eggs and grilled cheese. In between taking swigs of michelada and telling us about his "Swissie" ancestors, he ran the michelada through the coffee filter and then dripped it down the grill to make a glaze, because of course that happened. The eggs were nestled in andouille sausage, roasted tomatoes, onion, and pepper to make the perfect spicy breakfast dish. Along with a from-scratch banh mi, it's the most batshit thing this little contraption has ever produced.