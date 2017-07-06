A side of bacon will always improve a meal, but nothing jazzes up brunch faster than candied bacon. Candied bacon is sweet, salty, sticky, and crispy all at once—doesn't that just make your stomach grumble? When a crumbly mixture of brown sugar and black pepper is sprinkled over bacon and tossed in the oven, it oozes into a melt-in-your-mouth coating that offsets bacon’s saltiness in the most tastebud-pleasing way.

If your finished batch of candied bacon actually makes it off the tray, use it as you would bacon in any breakfast—sandwich it, quiche it, accompany pancakes or eggs with it. However, the best way to harness the flavor power of candied bacon is to crumble it over sweets. Banana bread, scones, doughnuts (and just about anything else you might find in a bakery display) come to new life when paired with candied bacon. Bring a tray to brunch this weekend and prepare to be greeted as a hero.

Candied Bacon

Photo by Daniel Agee

Yields: 10 slices of bacon

Ingredients

10 thick-cut bacon slices (about 10 ounces)

3/4 cup packed light brown sugar, divided

1 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper, divided

Directions