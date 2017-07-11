If your go-to appetizer is an order those infamous sticks of deep-fried cheese, please direct your attention here. To make the ultimate breakfast mozzarella stick, we covered thick, gooey cheese with cereal—don’t freak out, it’s only cornflakes. The impossibly crisp cereal forms a crust around creamy mozzarella before taking a bath in hot oil. The result? A crunchy golden brown exterior, warm melting cheese on the inside. We don’t want to cause trouble, but a cornflake crust seriously eclipses breadcrumbs. Just wait until you dip one of these bad boys in some runny egg yolk. Better yet, smash them right onto your morning egg sandwich.

Crunch cornflakes into a coarse meal, then roll egg-dredged sticks of string cheese into the cereal. A zip in hot oil and out comes the ideal breakfast mozzarella stick. Instead of the classic tomato sauce accompaniment, dip cornflake mozzarella sticks in a sweet and spicy pepper jelly sauce.

Cornflake-Crusted Mozzarella Sticks With Spicy Pepper Jelly

Photo by Kelsey Hansen

Yields: 18 mozzarella sticks

18 mozzarella sticks Hands-On Time: 15 minutes

15 minutes Total Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

8 cups peanut oil

1 cup pepper jelly

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

1 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper

1 1/2 teaspoon dry mustard (such as Colman’s)

2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided

4 cups cornflakes cereal

2 cups (about 8 1/2 ounces) all-purpose flour

3 large eggs

2 tablespoons whole milk

18 (4-inch) mozzarella cheese sticks (i.e. string cheese)

Directions