You don’t need an occasion to make this cheesy bacon party bread, but breaking out one of these loaves definitely calls for celebration. For those who are bored of making the same respectable quiches and baked oatmeals at brunch, this super-cheesy party bread is the solution. A chewy loaf of sourdough bread is covered with warm garlic butter, bacon, and plenty of cheese. The best part? Party bread is pre-sliced into pieces just the right size for your fingers to grab onto.

Crosshatch slices into a big loaf of sourdough, then brush salty, herby, garlicky melted butter into each crevice. Stuff crumbled bacon into the slices in the bread, then cram them full with shredded cheddar, Gruyère cheese, and fontina. Make the bread until bubbly and warm. Next time you have friends over for brunch, make a bowl of scrambled eggs and greens to serve on the side, then leave the party bread in the middle of the table, and let your friends rip off chunks as they choose.

Cheesy Bacon Party Bread

Photo by Kelsey Hansen

Yields: 1 party bread

Cook Time: 30 minutes

Hands-On Time: 15 minutes

Total Time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

4 thick-cut bacon slices, chopped

1/2 cup (4 ounces) Land O Lakes Unsalted Butter

1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 (1-pound) round sourdough bread loaf

4 ounces Cheddar cheese, shredded (about 1/2 cup)

4 ounces Gruyère cheese, shredded (about 1/2 cup)

4 ounces fontina cheese, shredded (about 1/2 cup)

1 tablespoon very thinly sliced fresh chives

Directions