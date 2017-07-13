You don’t need an occasion to make this cheesy bacon party bread, but breaking out one of these loaves definitely calls for celebration. For those who are bored of making the same respectable quiches and baked oatmeals at brunch, this super-cheesy party bread is the solution. A chewy loaf of sourdough bread is covered with warm garlic butter, bacon, and plenty of cheese. The best part? Party bread is pre-sliced into pieces just the right size for your fingers to grab onto.
Crosshatch slices into a big loaf of sourdough, then brush salty, herby, garlicky melted butter into each crevice. Stuff crumbled bacon into the slices in the bread, then cram them full with shredded cheddar, Gruyère cheese, and fontina. Make the bread until bubbly and warm. Next time you have friends over for brunch, make a bowl of scrambled eggs and greens to serve on the side, then leave the party bread in the middle of the table, and let your friends rip off chunks as they choose.
Cheesy Bacon Party Bread
- Yields: 1 party bread
- Cook Time: 30 minutes
- Hands-On Time: 15 minutes
- Total Time: 45 minutes
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F. Cook bacon in a nonstick skillet over medium, stirring often, until crispy, 6 to 7 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer bacon to a plate lined with paper towels to drain, reserving drippings in skillet. Add butter, thyme, garlic, and salt to skillet. Cook, stirring occasionally, until butter is melted, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat.
Using a serrated knife, make parallel cuts 1 inch apart in bread loaf, cutting to within 1/2 inch of the bottom of the loaf. (Do not cut all the way through the loaf.) Turn bread 90°, and make parallel cuts 1 inch apart to create a crosshatch pattern. Place loaf on apiece of aluminum foil large enough to wrap around bread completely. Place on a baking sheet.
Pour butter mixture evenly into cuts in bread loaf, using your fingers to separate to ensure butter mixture gets deep into the cuts. Stir together cheeses in a medium bowl.Stuff bacon and 1 cup of the cheese mixture evenly into cuts in bread loaf. Fold foil overtop of loaf to completely enclose. Bake in preheated oven 15 minutes.
Uncover loaf, and top loaf evenly with remaining 1/2 cup cheese mixture. Sprinkle with chives. Return to oven, and bake until cheese is melted and barely golden brown, 12to 15 minutes. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.