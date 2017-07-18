Who says nachos have to be savory? Our favorite finger food is just as popular in a sweeter version—plus, this one has pancakes, and we just can’t say that about classic nachos. These breakfast nachos mashes up everything we love about a fat stack of pancakes with a bit of culinary magic—also known as frying—to transform the pancakes into triangular “chips.” Classic pancake toppings (fresh berries, chocolate syrup, whipped cream) are re-envisioned as nacho adornments, and we can’t say we’re mad about that.
The key to a crispy pancake chip is the secondary fry. Cook a batch of large pancakes as you normally would (store-bought frozen pancakes work just fine if you’re in a pinch!), roll them flat, then slice each cake into wedges. Fry the pancake wedges in vegetable oil, and presto: crispy, crunchy chips!
Sweet Breakfast Nachos
- Yields: 8 servings
- Cook Time: 5 minutes
- Hands-On Time: 15 minutes
- Total Time: 25 minutes
Ingredients
Directions
Place pancakes on a work surface. Using a rolling pin, roll out pancakes to 8 inches in diameter. Cut each pancake into 8 equal wedges.
Heat oil in a medium stockpot over high to 325°F. Working in batches, fry pancake wedges until crispy and brown, about 2 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer fried pancake wedges to a plate lined with paper towels to drain; blot excess grease with additional paper towels.
Stir together strawberries and sugar in a medium bowl. Let stand until slightly syrupy, about 10 minutes.
Place fried pancake wedges on a serving platter. Top evenly with strawberry mixture and blueberries. Drizzle evenly with chocolate syrup. Dollop with whipped cream, and garnish with mint. Serve immediately.