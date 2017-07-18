Who says nachos have to be savory? Our favorite finger food is just as popular in a sweeter version—plus, this one has pancakes, and we just can’t say that about classic nachos. These breakfast nachos mashes up everything we love about a fat stack of pancakes with a bit of culinary magic—also known as frying—to transform the pancakes into triangular “chips.” Classic pancake toppings (fresh berries, chocolate syrup, whipped cream) are re-envisioned as nacho adornments, and we can’t say we’re mad about that.

The key to a crispy pancake chip is the secondary fry. Cook a batch of large pancakes as you normally would (store-bought frozen pancakes work just fine if you’re in a pinch!), roll them flat, then slice each cake into wedges. Fry the pancake wedges in vegetable oil, and presto: crispy, crunchy chips!

Sweet Breakfast Nachos

Photo by Daniel Agee

Yields: 8 servings

8 servings Cook Time: 5 minutes

5 minutes Hands-On Time: 15 minutes

15 minutes Total Time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

20 (6-inch) homemade, ready-made, or thawed frozen pancakes

4 cups vegetable oil

1 1/2 cups chopped fresh strawberries

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 cup halved fresh blueberries

1/4 cup chocolate syrup

1/2 cup whipped cream

2 tablespoons torn fresh mint

Directions