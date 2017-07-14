What happens when you meld the minds of Extra Crispy and our fit friends at Men’s Health? You get delicious Dr. Moreau-like creations worthy of your stomach space. This recipe takes the porky-crispy delight of a bacon-laden BLT and lightens up the sandwich by replacing some of the bread with eggs.

Want a runnier yolk? Cook the eggs for one less minute and let that egg goo cover the sandwich in another layer of flavor. Better grab some extra napkins.

Egg-in-a-Hole BLT

Yields: 1 sandwich

1 sandwich Total Time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

2 slices whole wheat bread

4 strips bacon

2 eggs

1 thick slice heirloom tomato

1/4 cup arugula

Directions

Using the rim of a drinking glass, cut a whole in the middle of each slice of bread. In a large nonstick pan over medium heat, cook the bacon, turning often, until crispy, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer the bacon to a plate lined with paper towels to drain. Carefully pour some of the bacon fat into a dish to cool and dispose of later. Return the pan to the heat. Add the two slices of bread to the greased pan and crack an egg into each. Cook until the egg sets on the bottom, 2 minutes for over-hard. Flip and repeat. Transfer the bread to a cutting board. Top with the bacon, tomato, and arugula.

Want more ways to make this recipe extra awesome? Try mashing some avocado into one of the bread slices. Or mix some may with Sriracha and slather that on. Or shower the eggs with freshly grated Parmesan for a salty-cheesy kick.

