Essentially a frittata or a crustless quiche, this Instant Pot egg casserole really couldn’t be easier. This one-pot meal can be served at brunch this weekend, or made ahead of time, wrapped up and reheated right before heading to work on weekday mornings. Sweet with onions and bell peppers, with pockets of savory breakfast sausage and shredded cheddar cheese, this fluffy egg casserole proves just how crafty you can get with an Instant Pot.

Let the onions and bell pepper brown in the pressure cooker on the sauté setting until caramelized along with a few links of breakfast sausage. The casserole itself cooks inside a springform pan and sits on the grate insert of the Instant Pot. After beaten eggs are poured over the cheese, vegetables, and sausage, the casserole cooks for just 12 minutes.

Instant Pot Egg Casserole

Photo by Daniel Agee

Yields: 8 servings

8 servings Cook Time: 12 minutes

12 minutes Hands-On Time: 15 minutes

15 minutes Total Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

8 large eggs

1/2 cup whole milk

1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

1/2 teaspoon black pepper, divided

1 teaspoon olive oil

8 ounces breakfast sausage links (about 5 links)

1 cup chopped yellow onion (from 1 medium onion)

1 cup chopped red bell pepper (from 1 medium bell pepper)2 Tbsp. minced fresh chives

4 ounces mild cheddar cheese, shredded (about 1 cup)

1 cup water

Sour cream, for serving

Directions