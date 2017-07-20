Essentially a frittata or a crustless quiche, this Instant Pot egg casserole really couldn’t be easier. This one-pot meal can be served at brunch this weekend, or made ahead of time, wrapped up and reheated right before heading to work on weekday mornings. Sweet with onions and bell peppers, with pockets of savory breakfast sausage and shredded cheddar cheese, this fluffy egg casserole proves just how crafty you can get with an Instant Pot.
Let the onions and bell pepper brown in the pressure cooker on the sauté setting until caramelized along with a few links of breakfast sausage. The casserole itself cooks inside a springform pan and sits on the grate insert of the Instant Pot. After beaten eggs are poured over the cheese, vegetables, and sausage, the casserole cooks for just 12 minutes.
Instant Pot Egg Casserole
- Yields: 8 servings
- Cook Time: 12 minutes
- Hands-On Time: 15 minutes
- Total Time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
Directions
Whisk together eggs and milk in a medium bowl until well combined. Stir in 1/2 teaspoon of the salt and 1/4 teaspoon of the black pepper. Set aside.
Set the Instant Pot to “Sauté.” Add oil, and heat until oil shimmers. Add the sausage links, and cook, stirring often, until browned, about 4 minutes. Add onion and bell pepper; cook, stirring often, until vegetables are tender and onion is translucent, 4 to 5 minutes. Stir in the chives and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper. Remove sausage mixture from Instant Pot.
Line the outside of an 8-inch springform pan with aluminum foil. Spread cheese evenly on bottom of pan. Top evenly with sausage mixture.4. Place the grate insert (or a trivet or steamer basket) inside the Instant Pot. Pour water into the Instant Pot. Place prepared pan on the grate insert in Instant Pot. Pour egg mixture over sausage mixture. Cover the Instant Pot, and set to 12 minutes on High pressure.
Carefully release the pressure valve according to manufacturer’s instructions. Removelid, and let stand 10 minutes. Using aluminum foil or tongs, remove the pan from theInstant Pot. Remove the casserole from the pan, and cut into 8 slices. Serve warm or at room temperature with sour cream.