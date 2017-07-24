We know that trying to decide on a sweet or savory breakfast can be an impossible mission. To make your life easier, we’ve omitted the need to choose in the form of chocolate-covered bacon. This crunchy, salty, chocolatey snack does just as well when paired with pancakes and muffins as it does with more savory biscuits and quick breads. Crisp skewered strips of bacon in the oven, then cover each piece with a rich melted chocolate, silky from a bit of coconut oil. Munch on chocolate-covered bacon right away, or let the chocolate coating firm up a bit in the fridge first. Either way, you’re looking at the greatest salty-sweet snack this side of chocolate pretzel. Much as we love chocolate-covered bacon, we do suggest leaving your breakfast meat naked when it comes to egg sandwiches.
Chocolate-Covered Bacon
- Yields: 15 strips of chocolate-covered bacon
- Cook Time: 20 minutes
- Hands-On Time: 10 minutes
- Total Time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 400ºF and line a sheet tray with aluminum foil. Weave strips of bacon through the wooden skewers and lay them on the sheet tray, leaving about an inch of space between each piece.
Bake for 15-20 minutes, or until the bacon has achieved your desired level of crispiness. When the bacon is ready, scoop it off the sheet pan and place onto a paper towel-lined plate. Pull the foil off the sheet pan and line the pan with a piece of waxed paper.
While the bacon is baking, bring a small saucepan filled with a few inches of water to a boil. Pour chocolate chips or chopped chocolate into a medium-sized heatproof bowl. Set the bowl of chocolate to melt over the saucepan of boiling water, stirring occasionally. When chocolate is almost completely melted, toss in coconut oil and stir in well. Alternatively, you can melt the chocolate on low in the microwave at 15 second intervals, stirring after each. When the chocolate seems mostly melted, add the coconut oil and zap once more.
Working with one piece at a time, hold each skewered strip of bacon over the bowl of chocolate and spoon the melted chocolate over the bacon, rotating the skewer to ensure the whole piece of bacon gets covered. Tap the skewer gently on the rim of the bowl to shake off excess chocolate, then place the bacon on the waxed paper. Repeat the with the remaining strips of bacon, then toss the sheet tray in the fridge. Let the chocolate firm up in the fridge for about 15 minutes before devouring.