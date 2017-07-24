We know that trying to decide on a sweet or savory breakfast can be an impossible mission. To make your life easier, we’ve omitted the need to choose in the form of chocolate-covered bacon. This crunchy, salty, chocolatey snack does just as well when paired with pancakes and muffins as it does with more savory biscuits and quick breads. Crisp skewered strips of bacon in the oven, then cover each piece with a rich melted chocolate, silky from a bit of coconut oil. Munch on chocolate-covered bacon right away, or let the chocolate coating firm up a bit in the fridge first. Either way, you’re looking at the greatest salty-sweet snack this side of chocolate pretzel. Much as we love chocolate-covered bacon, we do suggest leaving your breakfast meat naked when it comes to egg sandwiches.

Chocolate-Covered Bacon

photo by Alex Tepper

Yields: 15 strips of chocolate-covered bacon

15 strips of chocolate-covered bacon Cook Time: 20 minutes

20 minutes Hands-On Time: 10 minutes

10 minutes Total Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

15 strips of bacon

12 ounces of semisweet chocolate chips or chopped chocolate

1 tablespoon coconut oil

15 thin wooden skewers, soaked in water for at least 10 minutes

Directions