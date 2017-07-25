A classic breakfast of scrambled eggs always tastes good and is ready in the blink of an eye, but let’s be real, it can get a little boring. For those that don’t have the time or patience to make poached or sunny-side up eggs, we present to you the frambled egg. With all the difficulty of scrambled eggs (read: none) and the texture of a slightly runny-yolk fried egg, frambled eggs are going to be your new morning go-to meal. And did we mention that unlike classic scrambled eggs, there’s no need to wash a bowl? Ohhhhh yeah.

Frambled Eggs

Photo by Alex Tepper

Yields: 1 serving

1 serving Cook Time: 5 minutes

5 minutes Total Time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 eggs

salt and pepper

Directions