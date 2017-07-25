A classic breakfast of scrambled eggs always tastes good and is ready in the blink of an eye, but let’s be real, it can get a little boring. For those that don’t have the time or patience to make poached or sunny-side up eggs, we present to you the frambled egg. With all the difficulty of scrambled eggs (read: none) and the texture of a slightly runny-yolk fried egg, frambled eggs are going to be your new morning go-to meal. And did we mention that unlike classic scrambled eggs, there’s no need to wash a bowl? Ohhhhh yeah.
Frambled Eggs
- Yields: 1 serving
- Cook Time: 5 minutes
- Total Time: 5 minutes
Ingredients
Directions
Heat a nonstick pan over medium heat with olive oil.
Crack both eggs into the pan and break the yolks with a spatula. Let the eggs cook, leaving some bits the classic scrambled eggs-yellow color, others white, with a few streaks of pure yolk. Flip the mixture after a minute or so if you'd like, then pull the pan from the heat. Season with salt and pepper, then serve with a big piece of bread.