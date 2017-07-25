You know what's boring? The same old classic drink choices at brunch. Even if you love a good bellini, you're probably on the hunt for something different, so give these beer can brunch cocktails a chance. Occupying the space somewhere between a shandy and a frankendrink, beer can cocktails are a refreshing alternative to the Champagne fluted drinks typically seen on a brunch table.
A beer can mimosa pairs hoppy IPA with fresh orange juice. A pale Hefeweizen wheat ale joins with peach nectar to make a beer can bellini. Finally, the spicy beer can bloody mary comes to life with a cold lager, tomato juice, and plenty of horseradish (just trust us). While those who prefer to drink from cups can of course pour these cocktails into a glass, we think the best part about drinks served in a can is that they’re practically begging to be sipped outside—perfect for the beach or park-picnic bartender inside each of us.
Beer Can Brunch Cocktails
Beer Can Mimosa
Ingredients
- Yields: 1 cocktail
- Hands-On Time: 5 minutes
- Total Time: 5 minutes
Directions
Pour off or drink 1/2 cup of the beer from can. Pour orange juice into can. Serve cold outof the can, or pour into a glass. Garnish with orange slice.
Beer Can Bellini
- Yields: 1 cocktail
- Hands-On Time: 5 minutes
- Total Time: 5 minutes
Ingredients
Directions
Pour off or drink 1/2 cup of the beer from can. Pour peach nectar into can. Serve cold out of the can, or pour into a glass. Garnish with peach slice.
Beer Can Bloody Mary
- Yields: 1 cocktail
- Hands-On Time: 5 minutes
- Total Time: 5 minutes
Ingredients
Directions
Pour off or drink 1/2 cup of the beer from can. Set aside.
Stir together tomato juice, horseradish, Worcestershire sauce, pepper, and hot sauce until well combined. Pour mixture into beer can, and garnish with celery stalk. If serving in a glass, add ice.