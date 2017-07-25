You know what's boring? The same old classic drink choices at brunch. Even if you love a good bellini, you're probably on the hunt for something different, so give these beer can brunch cocktails a chance. Occupying the space somewhere between a shandy and a frankendrink, beer can cocktails are a refreshing alternative to the Champagne fluted drinks typically seen on a brunch table.

A beer can mimosa pairs hoppy IPA with fresh orange juice. A pale Hefeweizen wheat ale joins with peach nectar to make a beer can bellini. Finally, the spicy beer can bloody mary comes to life with a cold lager, tomato juice, and plenty of horseradish (just trust us). While those who prefer to drink from cups can of course pour these cocktails into a glass, we think the best part about drinks served in a can is that they’re practically begging to be sipped outside—perfect for the beach or park-picnic bartender inside each of us.

Beer Can Brunch Cocktails

photo by Daniel agee

Beer Can Mimosa

Ingredients

1 (12-ounce) can cold, citrusy pale ale beer

1/2 cup (4 ounces) cold fresh orange juice (from about 2 oranges)

1 orange slice

Yields: 1 cocktail

1 cocktail Hands-On Time: 5 minutes

5 minutes Total Time: 5 minutes

Directions

Pour off or drink 1/2 cup of the beer from can. Pour orange juice into can. Serve cold outof the can, or pour into a glass. Garnish with orange slice.

Beer Can Bellini

Yields: 1 cocktail

1 cocktail Hands-On Time: 5 minutes

5 minutes Total Time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

1 (12-ounce) can cold Hefeweizen beer

1/2 cup (4 ounce) cold peach nectar or juice

1 peach slice

Directions

Pour off or drink 1/2 cup of the beer from can. Pour peach nectar into can. Serve cold out of the can, or pour into a glass. Garnish with peach slice.

Beer Can Bloody Mary

Yields: 1 cocktail

1 cocktail Hands-On Time: 5 minutes

5 minutes Total Time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

1 (12-ounce) can cold lager beer

1/2 cup (4 ounces) cold tomato juice

1 teaspoon prepared horseradish

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

3 to 4 dashes of hot sauce

1 celery stalk

Directions