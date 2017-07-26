If you thought bagel doughnuts were this summer's hottest (and arguably most confusing) doughnut trend, you clearly haven't tried a frozen doughnut yet. Yes, a frozen doughnut. As in a doughnut served straight out of a freezer like a popsicle. These frozen doughnut from The Doughnut Project are low-key brilliant, designed to be enjoyed with an iced coffee on a muggy summer day. They are cream-filled, not ring-shaped, so when you freeze them, the already delicious filling turns into the texture of ice cream.

The so-called Fronuts come in summer-friendly flavors, starting with Orange Creamsicle, which is a doughnut coated in an orange glaze, stuffed with an orange and vanilla creme, and rolled in Nilla Wafer crumbs. There's also the Beet and Blueberry Parfait frozen doughnut, a play on The Doughnut Project's beet glazed doughnut, that's filled with Greek yogurt and fresh blueberries, then rolled in a mixture of quinoa, flaxseed, and pepitas (or pumpkin seeds). The Cold Brew Fronut uses glaze and cream that are made with the same cold brew coffee that's brewed in the shop, and the whole thing is coated with crushed chocolate cookies.

We went straight to The Doughnut Project to see how these so-called Fronuts are made. But much like summertime, these treats will only be available for a limited time.