For some Northeasterners, it’s not summer until the first lobster roll has been consumed. If you’re not planning a trip to Maine in the near future (or you just aren’t into that much mayo on a sandwich), the lobster roll breakfast taco is calling your name. Pairing tender chunks of lobster meat with creamy scrambled eggs instead of the mayonnaise-y lobster salad, the lobster roll breakfast taco also makes its home inside a charred tortilla instead of a hot dog bun. We might be about to loose the lobster roll purists, but just give this guy a chance.
Mix eggs with Mascarpone, a creamy Italian cream cheese, and plenty of butter. Slowly scramble the eggs in a pan, then toss in cooked pieces of lobster tail and squeeze in some lemon juice. Scoop the eggs into a warm tortilla, add a few more pieces of lobster meat for good luck, then top with chopped tomatoes and dill. To offset the rich taco, this dish works well served with a salad of fresh, crunchy vegetables (try cucumbers and red onions with oil and red wine vinegar) and a bubbly mimosa.
Lobster Roll Breakfast Taco
- Yields: 1 taco
- Cook Time: 5 minutes
- Hands-On Time: 5 minutes
- Total Time: 10 minutes
Ingredients
Directions
Whisk together eggs, mascarpone, butter, and lemon zest in a medium bowl. Pour into a small saucepan, and cook over medium-low, stirring often, just until small curds start to form. Add lemon juice, salt, pepper, and small lobster pieces. Cook, stirring often, until eggs are light and fluffy. Remove from heat.
Top tortilla with egg mixture, and top with large lobster pieces. Garnish with tomatoes and dill, and serve immediately.