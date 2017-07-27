For some Northeasterners, it’s not summer until the first lobster roll has been consumed. If you’re not planning a trip to Maine in the near future (or you just aren’t into that much mayo on a sandwich), the lobster roll breakfast taco is calling your name. Pairing tender chunks of lobster meat with creamy scrambled eggs instead of the mayonnaise-y lobster salad, the lobster roll breakfast taco also makes its home inside a charred tortilla instead of a hot dog bun. We might be about to loose the lobster roll purists, but just give this guy a chance.

Mix eggs with Mascarpone, a creamy Italian cream cheese, and plenty of butter. Slowly scramble the eggs in a pan, then toss in cooked pieces of lobster tail and squeeze in some lemon juice. Scoop the eggs into a warm tortilla, add a few more pieces of lobster meat for good luck, then top with chopped tomatoes and dill. To offset the rich taco, this dish works well served with a salad of fresh, crunchy vegetables (try cucumbers and red onions with oil and red wine vinegar) and a bubbly mimosa.

Lobster Roll Breakfast Taco

Photo by Daniel Agee

Yields: 1 taco

1 taco Cook Time: 5 minutes

5 minutes Hands-On Time: 5 minutes

5 minutes Total Time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

2 large eggs

1 tablespoon mascarpone cheese

1 tablespoon. unsalted butter

1/2 teaspoon lemon zest, plus 1/2 tsp. fresh juice (from 1 lemon), divided

1/2 teaspoon. kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

3 ounce cooked lobster tail meat, broken into small and large pieces, divided

1 (8-inch) flour tortilla, toasted

1/3 cup diced tomatoes

1 1/2 teaspoons chopped fresh dill

Directions