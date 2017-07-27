Maryland is famous for a few things including, but not limited to, Old Bay Seasoning, scrumptious crab cakes, and the Preakness Stakes, the annual horse race that's one-third of the Triple Crown. So if you're handed a dish called the Preakness Benedict, you better believe it's going to live up to the name and celebrate some of the best flavors the Old Line State has to offer—especially if it's served at Bobby Flay's Bar Americain in Manhattan. This New York City restaurant might not seem like the most obvious place to serve a Maryland-inspired brunch dish, but it makes sense when you learn that Flay is a huge fan of horses. (He actually owns a couple of thoroughbreds and even races them for the Triple Crown.)

The Preakness Benedict starts with English muffins, but the Canadian bacon is replaced with crab cakes, which are coated in panko bread crumbs before getting pan-friend. Then they're topped with perfectly poached eggs and drizzled with an Old Bay hollandaise sauce. Yes, there is Old Bay Seasoning mixed into the hollandaise, and yes, you can taste it. The whole dish is a Maryland twist on a classic New York City brunch dish, the eggs Benedict, and it's proof of what every Marylander has known for decades: Crab cakes make everything more delicious.

Check out the full making of the Preakness Benedict at Flay's Bar Americain in New York City, below: