Even if you’re a die-hard coffee drinker you’re going to be into this tea-flavored ice cream. And before you feel silly for eating ice cream for breakfast, remind yourself that it’s no worse than going to town on custard-filled French toast. We firmly believe that everyone should eat what they want—and who doesn’t want ice cream? Yeah, that’s what we thought. Steep fragrant English Breakfast tea in cold cream overnight to make a delicate base for this easy ice cream, then whip the tea-steeped cream into fluffy peaks. Mix the whipped cream with sweetened condensed milk and vanilla extract. And that’s it. Then just pour the cream mixture into a loaf pan and freeze—no churning required.

English Breakfast Tea Ice Cream

Photo by Alex Tepper

Yields: about 4 cups of ice cream

about 4 cups of ice cream Hands-On Time: 15 minutes

15 minutes Total Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

4 tablespoons loose English breakfast tea

2 cups heavy whipping cream

1 14-ounce can of sweetened condensed milk

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

½ teaspoon fine sea salt

Directions