Even if you’re a die-hard coffee drinker you’re going to be into this tea-flavored ice cream. And before you feel silly for eating ice cream for breakfast, remind yourself that it’s no worse than going to town on custard-filled French toast. We firmly believe that everyone should eat what they want—and who doesn’t want ice cream? Yeah, that’s what we thought. Steep fragrant English Breakfast tea in cold cream overnight to make a delicate base for this easy ice cream, then whip the tea-steeped cream into fluffy peaks. Mix the whipped cream with sweetened condensed milk and vanilla extract. And that’s it. Then just pour the cream mixture into a loaf pan and freeze—no churning required.
English Breakfast Tea Ice Cream
- Yields: about 4 cups of ice cream
- Hands-On Time: 15 minutes
- Total Time: 15 minutes
Ingredients
Directions
In a small bowl, stir the loose tea into the heavy cream. Cover the mixture with a lid and set in the refrigerator overnight. After 8 hours, taste a bit of the cream—if it tastes well-infused, you’re ready to move onto the next step. If not, stir in 1 more tablespoon of English Breakfast tea, cover, and steep for another 3-4 hours, tasting after each hour.
After the cream is sufficiently infused, in another bowl whisk together sweetened condensed milk, vanilla extract, and sea salt. Set the mixture aside.
Strain the infused cream mixture through a fine mesh sieve into a large, cold bowl, pressing on the tea leaves to get out every bit of infused cream. Using a whisk or an electric mixer, whip the cream until it forms stiff peaks (hint: if you pull out the beater or the whisk from the cream, you want the cream to stand straight up, like a little plume).
Scoop about ⅓ of the whipped cream into the sweetened condensed milk mixture, then slowly fold the mixtures together with a rubber spatula. When the cream is just barely incorporated, fold in the remaining whipped cream.
Pour the mixture into a chilled silicone or metal 8 or 9-inch loaf pan. Chill for 5-7 hours, or until the ice cream is firmly frozen.