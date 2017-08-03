If you ever heated up a tray of pizza pockets for an after-school snack as a kid, listen up. Breakfast pockets take just a little more time to make, but are even more satisfying because you get to pick the fillings. Pick up a package of pre-made frozen pizza dough (or make your own, if you’re feeling homestead-y), roll it out, and slice it into square—large for bigger pockets, smaller for mini pockets. Fill the dough with eggs, cheese, and meat if you like, bake the pockets, and breakfast is served. Better yet, you could make a batch of breakfast pockets on Sunday night and reheat one before you head to work for the next couple days.

Here we’ve gone for the classic BEC breakfast pocket: scrambled eggs, crumbled cooked bacon, and cheddar. Much as we love tradition, don’t be afraid to get creative here: Try miso scrambled eggs with sautéed mushrooms and spicy chopped sausage, or scrambled egg whites with spinach, tomatoes, and goat cheese. You’d be hard-pressed to go wrong here.

Breakfast Pizza Pockets

Photo by Daniel Agee

Yields: 4 pockets

4 pockets Cook Time: 15 minutes

15 minutes Hands-On Time: 20 minutes

20 minutes Total Time: 35 minutes

Ingredients

4 large eggs, beaten

2 tablespoons thinly sliced fresh chives

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

1 (11-ounce) can refrigerated thin pizza crust dough (such as Pillsbury)

4 bacon slices, cooked and chopped

4 ounces sharp Cheddar cheese, grated (about 1 cup)

Hot sauce (optional)

Directions