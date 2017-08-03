If you ever heated up a tray of pizza pockets for an after-school snack as a kid, listen up. Breakfast pockets take just a little more time to make, but are even more satisfying because you get to pick the fillings. Pick up a package of pre-made frozen pizza dough (or make your own, if you’re feeling homestead-y), roll it out, and slice it into square—large for bigger pockets, smaller for mini pockets. Fill the dough with eggs, cheese, and meat if you like, bake the pockets, and breakfast is served. Better yet, you could make a batch of breakfast pockets on Sunday night and reheat one before you head to work for the next couple days.
Here we’ve gone for the classic BEC breakfast pocket: scrambled eggs, crumbled cooked bacon, and cheddar. Much as we love tradition, don’t be afraid to get creative here: Try miso scrambled eggs with sautéed mushrooms and spicy chopped sausage, or scrambled egg whites with spinach, tomatoes, and goat cheese. You’d be hard-pressed to go wrong here.
Breakfast Pizza Pockets
- Yields: 4 pockets
- Cook Time: 15 minutes
- Hands-On Time: 20 minutes
- Total Time: 35 minutes
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 400°F. Whisk together eggs, chives, salt, and pepper in a small bowl until mixture is slightly frothy.
Melt butter in a medium nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add egg mixture to skillet.Cook, occasionally using a rubber spatula to pull cooked eggs from sides to center of skillet, until fluffy curds form, about 3 minutes. Transfer eggs to a plate. Cool 5 minutes.
Unroll pizza dough, and press into a 15- x 10-inch rectangle. Cut dough crosswise into4 rectangles. Place egg mixture evenly on half of each rectangle. Top eggs evenly with bacon and cheese. Lightly brush edges of each rectangle with water, and fold dough overfilling, pressing edges with a fork to seal. Transfer filled pockets to a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake in preheated oven until golden brown, 12 to 15 minutes.Serve immediately with hot sauce, if desired.