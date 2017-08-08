If your ears still perk up at the sound of the ice cream truck rolling down the block, prepare yourself. We gave of our favorite taco-shaped ice cream truck treats a breakfasty-twist. Similar to a Choco Taco, these blueberry and white chocolate waffle cookie ice cream tacos aren’t necessarily a light breakfast option, but we’re not mad about that. A slightly more colorful version of the packaged treat, any fruit-flavored ice cream will kill it inside a waffle cookie taco.

Want to know how to make that perfect shell? A sweet batter is smushed into a thin, golden brown waffle, then shaped into a taco shell (use a thin condiment bottle) while it’s still warm. Fill it with blueberry ice cream or frozen yogurt, then top with a shower of shaved white chocolate.

White Chocolate Waffle Cookie Tacos

Photo by Daniel Agee

Yields: 8 tacos

8 tacos Cook Time: 5 minutes

5 minutes Hands-On Time: 50 minutes

50 minutes Total Time: 3 hours 15 minutes

Ingredients

2/3 cup (about 2 7/8 oz.) all-purpose flour

6 tablespoons granulated sugar

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 cup whole milk

2 large eggs

1/4 cup Land O Lakes Salted Butter, melted

12 ounces white chocolate chips

1 tablespoon vegetable shortening

1/2 cup freeze-dried blueberries, crushed

2 pints blueberry ice cream or frozen yogurt

1/2 cup fresh blueberries

1/4 cup shaved white chocolate

Directions