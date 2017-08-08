If your ears still perk up at the sound of the ice cream truck rolling down the block, prepare yourself. We gave of our favorite taco-shaped ice cream truck treats a breakfasty-twist. Similar to a Choco Taco, these blueberry and white chocolate waffle cookie ice cream tacos aren’t necessarily a light breakfast option, but we’re not mad about that. A slightly more colorful version of the packaged treat, any fruit-flavored ice cream will kill it inside a waffle cookie taco.
Want to know how to make that perfect shell? A sweet batter is smushed into a thin, golden brown waffle, then shaped into a taco shell (use a thin condiment bottle) while it’s still warm. Fill it with blueberry ice cream or frozen yogurt, then top with a shower of shaved white chocolate.
White Chocolate Waffle Cookie Tacos
- Yields: 8 tacos
- Cook Time: 5 minutes
- Hands-On Time: 50 minutes
- Total Time: 3 hours 15 minutes
Ingredients
Directions
Whisk together flour, sugar, and salt in a medium bowl. Whisk in milk and eggs just until combined. Whisk in melted butter until smooth. Chill 15 minutes.
Preheat a waffle cone maker to medium according to manufacturer’s instructions. Spoon 2 tablespoons of the batter in a thin layer in center of preheated waffle cone maker. Cook until golden brown, 1 minute and 30 seconds to 2 minutes. Working quickly and using a small spatula or butter knife, remove shell from waffle cone maker, and gently drape over a metal or wooden rod (1 inch in diameter) suspended over a bowl, or the spine of a 1-inch-thick book wrapped in plastic wrap. Gently shape into a taco shell, and cool completely, about 3 minutes. (Shells are delicate and should be handled very carefully when shaped.) Repeat procedure 7 times to make 8 shells.
Place a metal bowl over a saucepan of boiling water to form a double boiler. Add white chocolate chips and shortening to bowl. Cook, stirring often, until melted and smooth, 3 to 4 minutes. Working 1 at a time, hold taco shell by the base, and dip the tops of the sides in melted chocolate mixture. Sprinkle melted chocolate with a small amount of crushed freeze-dried blueberries. Place shells, chocolate side up, in egg cartons. Chill until chocolate has hardened, about 10 minutes.
Fill each shell with 1/2 cup ice cream. Top evenly with fresh blueberries, pressing to adhere to ice cream. Sprinkle evenly with white chocolate shavings. Freeze until ice cream sets, 2 hours or overnight. Serve for breakfast.