When it’s too hot to move, nothing is as refreshing as an agua fresca. These brightly colored soft drinks typically start with fresh fruit, then are blended with sugar and water and served over ice. Popular in Mexico and Central America, an agua fresca is the perfect blend of sweet and sour. Unlike juices, which contain nearly no fruit fiber (it’s filtered out as the juice is pressed), agua fresca has whole chunks of blended fruit, so you get all the health benefits of eating a real piece of fruit along with the flavor.

While an agua fresca can be made with any fruit (or even some vegetables), we used the star of the summer, watermelon. Cram plenty of fresh watermelon into a blender with a good squeeze of lime juice, a few leaves of mint, and just a bit of cold water. Blitz until smooth and frothy, then serve over ice.

Watermelon Aqua Fresca

Photo by Alex Tepper

Yields: 4 servings

4 servings Hands-On Time: 5 minutes

5 minutes Total Time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

8 cups cubed seedless watermelon

3 mint leaves, plus extra for ganish

½ cup water

¼ cup lime juice

2 tablespoons granulated sugar, optional

½ teaspoon salt

Ice

Directions