I don't know your relationship with cream cheese, but you've never seen cream cheese like this. Becky Rosenthal, the co-owner of Becky’s Bites in New York's East Village, whips up savory and sweet cream cheeses by treating the ingredient more like yogurt or ricotta. In her hands, cream cheese becomes much closer to cannoli filling than just something to put on a bagel. In the savory department, you can still get a bagel with a spread of classic cream cheese, but you can also order a bacon, egg, and cheese-flavored cream cheese with the ketchup already mixed in.

Further pushing the boundaries of our cream cheese expectations are her takes on millennial childhood classics like Dunkaroos and PB&J sandwiches. Dunkaroos, which were sadly discontinued in 2012, can now be enjoyed in the form of Rosenthal’s “Beckaroos.” Served in a snack pack, you dip cinnamon Teddy Grahams into sweet funfetti cream cheese.

Watch and you may never think of cream cheese the same again.