If you bring home a box of doughnuts, and then somehow forget about them for a few days, don’t chuck them in the trash. Stale doughnuts make a surprisingly sturdy—not to mention tasty—base for French toast. When dunked in an egg mixture then pan-fried, doughnuts take on new life. The glaze hardens slightly into a crispy coating that melts on your tongue, and the inside stays soft, like custardy bread pudding. This resourceful use of leftovers may be so intriguing you’ll want to buy doughnuts just to let them go stale, but know that fresh doughnuts work just as well here.
For the most real estate per slice of doughnut French toast, we hit up Dough Doughnuts in New York City. They’re known for their massive fluffy yeast doughnuts, which are perfect for coating in egg wash and frying. Of course, if you can’t get to Dough, any glazed yeast doughnut will work.
Doughnut French Toast
- Yields: 4 servings
- Cook Time: 5 minutes
- Hands-On Time: 5 minutes
- Total Time: 10 minutes
Ingredients
Directions
Slice the doughnuts in half horizontally and set aside.
Whisk together eggs, milk, syrup, vanilla, cinnamon, and salt.
Place a nonstick pan over medium heat and drop the butter in the pan to melt.
Dip 1 doughnut half into the egg mixture and let it soak for 30 second-1 minute depending on how thick the doughnut half is.
Place the doughnut into the hot pan. If the pan is large enough, repeat with another doughnut half. Let the doughnuts cook for 2-3 minutes, or until golden brown. Flip, and cook for an additional 2-3 minutes. Repeat with remaining doughnuts halves.
Serve doughnut french toast with maple syrup, fruit, and powdered sugar if using.