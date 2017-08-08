If you bring home a box of doughnuts, and then somehow forget about them for a few days, don’t chuck them in the trash. Stale doughnuts make a surprisingly sturdy—not to mention tasty—base for French toast. When dunked in an egg mixture then pan-fried, doughnuts take on new life. The glaze hardens slightly into a crispy coating that melts on your tongue, and the inside stays soft, like custardy bread pudding. This resourceful use of leftovers may be so intriguing you’ll want to buy doughnuts just to let them go stale, but know that fresh doughnuts work just as well here.

For the most real estate per slice of doughnut French toast, we hit up Dough Doughnuts in New York City. They’re known for their massive fluffy yeast doughnuts, which are perfect for coating in egg wash and frying. Of course, if you can’t get to Dough, any glazed yeast doughnut will work.

Doughnut French Toast

Photo by Alex Tepper

Yields: 4 servings

Ingredients

4 glazed yeasted doughnuts

2 eggs

1 cup whole milk

1 teaspoon maple syrup, plus extra for serving

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon Land O Lakes Unsalted Butter

Berries or other fruit, optional

Powdered sugar, optional

Directions