Scott Conant is a frequent judge on shows like Chopped and Beat Bobby Flay, and for good reason. He knows what's good. We stopped by his new NYC restaurant Fusco to check out his breakfast-y take on stromboli. It's a sight (and bite) to behold. Lightly wilted greens are topped with an egg and provolone, wrapped in pizza dough, and baked to form the perfect breakfast sandwich.

The jury is still out on the origins of stromboli—maybe it was named after an Italian island, or possibly the 1950 film of the same name. Some claim it’s from upstate New York, while others cite Pennsylvania. No matter where it came from, you should eat it for breakfast. Skip your corner pizza joint and watch how Conant is winning the stromboli game.