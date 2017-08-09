If you’ve ever tried to make pancakes for more people than, well, yourself, you know it’s quite a commitment. You’re glued to the stove, pouring and flipping, while your friends sit at the table and eat. Then, by the time it’s your turn for breakfast, the only pancakes left are cold or burnt. You don’t have to take this anymore. You need to make sheet tray pancakes. Make an extra-large batch of your favorite pancake batter—you’ve got a lot of real estate to cover—the dump the entire batch onto a sheet tray. Cover it with toppings, and be creative (sliced fruit! chocolate chips! bacon bits!) then bake the whole thing in one fell swoop. Slice the warm pancakes into pieces, then serve as you would were they round.

Sheet Tray Pancakes

Photo by Alex Tepper

Yields: 15-20 pancakes

15-20 pancakes Cook Time: 15 minutes

15 minutes Hands-On Time: 5 minutes

5 minutes Total Time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

4 cups flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon kosher salt

1-2 tablespoons granulated sugar

2 ½ cups milk

3 eggs

1 tablespoon melted Land O Lakes Unsalted Butter

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

toppings: sliced fruit, chocolate chips, pieces of cooked bacon, etc., optional

Directions