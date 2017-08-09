If you’ve ever tried to make pancakes for more people than, well, yourself, you know it’s quite a commitment. You’re glued to the stove, pouring and flipping, while your friends sit at the table and eat. Then, by the time it’s your turn for breakfast, the only pancakes left are cold or burnt. You don’t have to take this anymore. You need to make sheet tray pancakes. Make an extra-large batch of your favorite pancake batter—you’ve got a lot of real estate to cover—the dump the entire batch onto a sheet tray. Cover it with toppings, and be creative (sliced fruit! chocolate chips! bacon bits!) then bake the whole thing in one fell swoop. Slice the warm pancakes into pieces, then serve as you would were they round.
Sheet Tray Pancakes
- Yields: 15-20 pancakes
- Cook Time: 15 minutes
- Hands-On Time: 5 minutes
- Total Time: 20 minutes
Ingredients
Directions
Whisk together flour, baking powder, ½ teaspoon salt, and granulated sugar in a small bowl.
In a large bowl, whisk together milk, eggs, melted butter, and vanilla extract.
Fold the dry ingredients into the wet and add a small splash of seltzer if you have it.
Spread the batter onto a parchment paper-lined 13x18-inch sheet tray. (If you’re looking for super-fluffy pancakes, try a greased 9x13-inch baking dish.) Sprinkle the batter with lines of berries, chocolate chips, pieces of cooked bacon, or anything else you like in a pancake, then slide the tray into a 425ºF oven. Cook for 10-14 minutes, until golden brown and cooked through. If using a deeper baking dish, cook for 18-20 minutes.
When the sheet tray pancakes are fully cooked, remove from the oven and let cool for about five minutes. Slice the pancakes into squares, and serve with maple syrup, jams, whipped cream, and any other sugar-laden substance you enjoy pouring over your breakfast.